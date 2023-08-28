Kyaggwe overpowers Buddu amidst supernatural controversy

The events leading up to the match were just as dramatic as the showdown itself.

From as early as 11am, jovial supporters of Buddu team congregated in Mukono Town's 'City Clock' junction, engaging in jubilant drumming, feasting, revelry, and dancing, accompanied by the resonant beats of two giant drums.

This festive atmosphere persisted until 3pm, merely an hour prior to kick-off, easing the traffic congestion that had gripped Jinja Road through Mukono throughout the day.

As the clock ticked closer to 4pm, the scheduled start time for the do-or-die clash between Kyaggwe and Buddu at the Bishop’s SS grounds, an air of tension hung in the atmosphere.

Surprisingly, neither team emerged from their dressing rooms within the classrooms for their warm-up routines. A mere five minutes before kick-off, Ali Kalyango, a veteran referee who was also the day's match commissioner, made his presence known. He indicated that both teams were hesitating to take to the field.

"All of them are reluctant to be the first ones out," he said, prompting him to direct the matchday referees to lead the teams onto the pitch.

As the teams strode onto the field, amidst the cacophony of expectant fans, it became apparent that allegations of superstition had taken centre stage even before the game began.

Interestingly, Buddu players veered from the conventional, dashing onto the pitch and refusing the customary pre-match handshake rituals.

At the same time, two individuals disguised as elderly figures, clothed in barkcloths, sat discreetly near the goal that Buddu team was defending. Their basket contained a collection of superstitious artifacts, including cowrie shells, small stones, and sizable snail shells. On the opposing side, Kyaggwe's magic man, in a white shirt, maintained a safe distance from the chanting crowd.

Once the match commenced, both teams exercised caution, with Kyaggwe opting for a more defensive strategy. Scoring opportunities in the first half predominantly favoured the home team, but their inefficiency in capitalising on these chances became evident. Just moments before halftime, Ivan Mutebi's powerful strike on the rebound marked Kyaggwe's most notable attempt at goal.

Sticking to their game plan, Kyaggwe continued to probe for openings but struggled to find the breakthrough until the 68th minute when goalkeeper Amir Serugo's acrobatics prevented a goal from Buddu.

With seven minutes left on the clock, Mubarak Mitala orchestrated a skillful run through Buddu's defense, setting up Yusufu Mukwana to net the decisive goal, his sixth of the tournament.

Following the final whistle, exuberant fans, who had been waving placards in protest of referee Julius Kasibante due to perceived grievances in a previous game against Buweekula, flooded the stadium with celebratory dances that lasted into the night. Asked about the potential impact of the pre-match incidents on his team's performance, Buddu's head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa acknowledged the affirmative.

"We received information from two former UCU players who are well-acquainted with Kyaggwe Ssaza team, indicating that the home team employs mystical practices to manipulate matches. This is why we hesitated to engage in our warm-up," Mugerwa stated, referring to insights from Isaac Ofoyrwoth and Sharif Lubega.

"However," he added, "despite these circumstances, we're disappointed with our performance and must now focus on winning our final home game."

Seated just beyond the automatic qualifying positions in the Masengere Group with 13 points, Buddu must beat bottom-placed Kooki and hope that Kyaggwe (with 14 points) stumbles in their match against fifth-placed Kyaddondo, who themselves remain contenders with 12 points.

In the Muganzirwazza Group, Mawokota and Gomba have already secured their places, while Ssingo has advanced to the quarters. In the Bulange Group, where Buvuma and Bulemeezi vie for advancement, the final outcome is yet to be determined.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Results

Butambala 1-0 Ssingo

Kyaggwe 1-0 Buddu

Kooki 0-4 Kyaddondo

Buluuli 1-1 Buweekula

Bugerere 1-1 Buvuma

Mawokota 4-2 Mawogola

Gomba 1-0 Busiro

Busujju 1-1 Bulemeezi

Kabula 2-1 Ssese