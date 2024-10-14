Kyaggwe reach their first Masaza Cup final since 2004

Kyaggwe reached their first Airtel Masaza Cup football final since 2004 when the new championship format was started after a 2-1 aggregate win over Buweekula on Sunday.

In a cagey affair, Kyaggwe held onto their 2-1 first leg victory to secure a goalless draw against Buweekula in a rain-soaked pitch in Mubende.

Kyaggwe's performance in this year’s Airtel Masaza Cup has been nothing short of remarkable. After a below-par performance in previous years, that included a semifinal appearance in 2016, the team has achieved a significant milestone by reaching the November 2, final at Mandela National Stadium.

Starting from the Muganzirwazza Group, Kyaggwe qualified as one of the third-best teams into the knockouts. Facing Ssingo, a team that had defeated them twice in the group, Kyaggwe managed to overcome the odds and secure a 2-1 aggregate victory.

In the semifinals, Kyaggwe faced Buweekula, another familiar opponent from the Muganzirwazza Group. Kyaggwe held onto a slight 2-1 lead in the first leg at home and eventually qualified for the final after a goalless draw in the return leg.

This historic achievement marks Kyaggwe's best performance in the championship to date, which coincides with the appointment of the new cultural leader, who made radical changes to the team management.

Buddu seek third title

Buddu powered past Kyaddondo in the other semifinal winning 4-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw at the well-attended game at Kitovu Arena on Sunday.

Ismail Ndifuna scored an early goal for the visitors before Hudson Mbalire calmed the nerves of the home fans with an equaliser.

Buddu, a perennial powerhouse in the championship that brings together the 18 counties of Buganda kingdom, will be making their seventh appearance in the final. Despite their impressive track record, the team has suffered four previous defeats in the final match.

The 2016 and 2022 champions have fallen short against Ssingo twice (in 2015 and 2018) and have also lost to Gomba and Busiro in 2021 and 2023, respectively. Buddu will be eager to redeem themselves and secure their fifth championship title.

Head coach Simon ‘Dunga’ Ddungu is focused on the title.

"Now that we have reached the final, we can only be grateful for the effort put in by everyone. I'm confident that we have a squad that is capable of making our fans happy," he said.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Sunday results

Buweekula 0-0 Kyaggwe (Agg: 1-2)

Buddu 1-1 Kyaddondo (Agg: 4-2)

Final: November 2, 2024

Kyaggwe vs Buddu, 3pm

Namboole Stadium

Kyaggwe: road to final

Gomba 0-2 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe 2-1 Mawogola

Kyaggwe 1-1 Buweekula

Ssingo 2-0 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe 1-0 Kooki

Kooki 1-0 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe 0-1 Ssingo

Buweekula 0-0 Kyaggwe

Quarter: Mawogola 1-3 Kyaggwe