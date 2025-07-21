Kyaka County eyes semi-final spot in Tooro Kingdom Masaza Cup

FORT PORTAL: As the group stages of the fourth edition of the ongoing Tooro Kingdom MTN Masaza Cup draw to a close, Kyaka County is emerging as a strong contender for a semi-final slot, despite finishing second in Group A.

With four points from two matches and an impressive defensive record, Kyaka now stands in pole position to qualify as the best runner-up across all three groups.

The 2022 champions [Kyaka] played out a tense goalless draw against Fort Portal County on Sunday at St. Leo’s College Kyegobe, a result that left both teams level on points at the top of Group A.

However, Fort Portal edged the lead of Group A on goal difference, having scored three goals and conceded none across their two fixtures. Their first match was Kibaale County 3-0 away in Rwamwanja in Kamwenge District.

Fort Portal head coach Solomon Nyakairu, said, “We came into this game aiming for a win to top the group with a strong goal tally. We have qualified, but we will be using this break to correct our mistakes and prepare to win the semi-final.”

Kyaka, on the other hand, also boasts a clean sheet and had earlier secured a 2-0 victory against Kibaale County in their opening match.

This defensive solidity and their four-point haul placed Kyaka ahead of second-placed teams in the other groups, giving them a statistically favorable position to qualify for the final four as the best-performing runner-up with four points.

“We are optimistic that we shall qualify as the best loser, and we hope to play better. We may not have topped the group, but the team showed character and tactical discipline.” Mr Christopher Birungi Kyaka, captain, said.

Kyaka County, champions of the 2022 the first edition, may have missed out on topping the group, but their four-point tally puts them in pole position to qualify for the semi-finals as the best runner-up. With only two group-stage matches remaining in Groups B and C, no second-placed team can surpass Kyaka’s four-point total.

Group dynamics favor Kyaka

According to Tooro Kingdom’s deputy sports minister, Micheal Wandera, Kyaka’s qualification chances are strong as of now compared to other teams in Groups B & D because no second-placed team in Groups B or C can reach or surpass four points to qualify as best loser.

“Apart from the Fort Portal team, no other team has reached four points yet. With two games left in the group stages, the chances of another second-placed team reaching or exceeding Kyaka’s tally are slim,” he explained.

In Group B, Ntoroko leads with three points from two games, while Burahya County sits second with three points, remaining with one game, while Kitagwenda County trails at the bottom with no points.

Burahya’s final match against Kitagwenda next Sunday, 27th July, is crucial, but even with a win or a draw, only one team can finish with more than four points, meaning no runner-up can match Kyaka’s total of four points.

In Group C, Mwenge North leads with three points, while Mwenge South is second with one point. Their upcoming clash on 3rd August will decide the group winner, but the best runner-up in this group cannot exceed three points, ruling them out of the best-loser qualification race.

“We needed four teams for the semi-finals: one from each group and the best loser. With Kyaka at four points and no other second-placed team able to reach that, they are the most likely to fill that spot,” Mr. Wandera confirmed.

With Fort Portal winning Group A, they will now face the winner of Group B in the semi-finals. The winner of Group C, either Mwenge North or Mwenge South, will take on the best loser in the other semi-final matchup.

With the group stages almost wrapped up, all eyes are now on the remaining fixtures in Groups B and C, but if the current trajectory holds, Kyaka’s consistency and resilience may just see them back in the Masaza Cup semi-finals.