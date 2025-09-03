Kyaka storms third Tooro Kingdom MTN Masaza Cup final, face Fort Portal

Kyaka County from Kyegegwa District has once again written its name in Tooro Kingdom football history after securing a place in the finals of the fourth edition of Tooro Kingdom MTN Masaza Cup.The 2022 champions advanced after holding Mwenge South to a 1-1 draw in the return leg of the semifinals on Sunday at Katoosa Playground, Kyenjojo District.With a 3-0 first-leg victory already in hand, Kyaka progressed 4-1 on aggregate, becoming the first team to reach three Masaza Cup finals since the tournament’s inception in 2022.Mwenge South, playing at home and needing a miracle comeback, started brightly. They took the lead in the 23rd minute through forward Marvin Onyango, marking the first goal conceded by Kyaka goalkeeper Anguzu Francis in the campaign after three consecutive clean sheets.But Kyaka, displaying their trademark resilience, equalized in the second half through substitute Kakooza Davis. His goal sealed their qualification and silenced the home crowd.Kyaka’s road to the final has been impressive: they have scored six goals and conceded just once in four matches, with Jonathan Kisaku leading the scoring charts for the side with three goals. He scored two goals in the opening game at home with Kibaale on 8th June and another goal in the first leg of the semi-finals with Mwenge South.It qualified from the group stages of group A for the semi-finals as the best runner-up with four points and missed out on topping the group, after Fort Portal edged the lead of Group A with four points on goal difference.The 2022 champions will now face Fort Portal in the grand finale scheduled for Sunday, September 7, at St. Mary’s Major Seminary, Fort Portal City. Fort Portal has in the last four games of the tournament, not conceded any goals, and it has scored 4 goals.Interestingly, the two sides already met in the group stages of group A, battling to a goalless draw at St. Leo’s College, Kyegobe, when Fort Portal hosted Kyaka.Kyaka boasts a remarkable Masaza Cup record: they lifted the trophy in their debut appearance in 2022 against Bunyangabu, fell short in 2023 after losing to Mwenge South in the final, and are now back for a third successive shot at glory.Their opponents, Fort Portal, are equally hungry for redemption after losing last year’s (2024) final to Burahya in a dramatic 5-4 penalty shootout.The stakes are higher than ever. This year’s champions will walk away with Shs 12 million, an increase from last year’s Shs 6 million, plus the prestigious trophy, courtesy of MTN. The runners-up will take home Shs 6 million.Meanwhile, Mwenge South will battle Burahya for third place on the same day. The bronze-medal clash will serve as the curtain-raiser before the grand finale, with Shs 4 million at stake for third place, while the fourth-placed side will pocket Shs 3 million.Netball Masaza CupIn the inaugural netball Masaza Cup, Mwenge South has already qualified for the finals and awaits the winner between Fort Portal and Kyaka, who will face off in the semifinal this Wednesday.The winning team will claim Shs 5 million. The runners-up will receive Shs 2.5 million, the third-placed team Shs 1.5 million, and the fourth-placed team Shs 1 million.According to the Tooro Kingdom Deputy Sports Minister, Mr. Wandera Michael, the netball final will also be played on Sunday, September 7, alongside the football final.On the change of venue for the football final from Buhinga Playground to St. Mary’s Major Seminary, Mr. Wandera explained that Buhinga is currently in poor condition.“Recently, Buhinga Playground hosted a trade show that lasted for over a week, and its surface is in bad shape. Our game will be televised, and we cannot allow the final to be played there,” he said.St. Mary’s Major Seminary Playground has already hosted both legs of the semifinal between Fort Portal and Burahya.Supporters’ voicesFor Kyaka, fan support has been their secret weapon. Tom Bright revealed that the team’s success is built on passionate backing from the stands since 2022.“Each game, we come with cars full of fans to give the players morale. For the final on Sunday, we want to ferry even more fans so that the team feels our presence and energy on the pitch,” he said.