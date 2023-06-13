Kyambadde: The poetic Black Maradona

When the news of Willy Kyambadde’s passing filtered through on Monday morning, it was yet another case of what might have been.

Reports indicate that Kyambadde slid and fell to his death at his home in Kawempe, a Kampala suburb.

This is where he was made through the once renowned Kawempe Youth Football Association (Kayofa).

Kyambadde would go on to win league titles with Express in 1995 and 1996 under coach Jimmy Muguwa Jimmy Muguwa (RIP) & Dragan Popadic respectively.

The Red Eagles also won the Uganda Cup in 1995. That remains the club’s only league and cup double. Kyambadde fueled it with his dribbling.

The centre of a tug-of-war between Express and KCCA thereafter, he joined the latter then returned to the former.

During this time, his problems with alcohol addiction had started to manifest but still had the skill to aid Express’ new two Uganda Cup titles in 2001 and 2003.

He then moved to Vietnam and played for several clubs there. Upon his return, he won the league again with KCCA in 2007/8 as a bit-part player.

The Vietnamese were so mesmerised by Kyambadde that they named him ‘The Black Maradona’. The bulging waist line of this poet was not an issue for them.

In the Far East, he was the closest imitation to 1986 Argentina World Cup winning legend Diego Armando Maradona.

That name tells you everything you may need to know about Kyambadde.

Ironically, Maradona died in 2020 after a long three-decade public battle with drug addiction and alcohol at the age of 60.

Genesis

In the 90s, there was no left foot like his. Coming out of the football factory that was Naggalama Islamic Institute, he was a shining diamond.

There were so many players groomed by Sheikh Jamil Kakeeto (RIP).

That list has former Uganda Cranes players like Ibra Sekagya, Baker Mbowa, Abubaker Tabula, Mohammad Byansi, Hussein Ssali and the late Wilson Ggayi among others.

Kyambadde was perhaps the most talented of the lot. He started club football at Arua Young then played for KCCA, Express, URA Proline and Bright Stars.

The latter two came in his twilight as football people attempted to keep him around the game on compassionate grounds amidst the drinking problem.

“If you saw him play, he would inspire you to play the game as well, he made it look easy. He would take on an entire 11 of your team!” Mujib Kasule, a former teammate at KCCA and Proline director, said.

Like all geniuses, Kyambadde, who briefly converted to Islam, changing his name to Jamil, was flawed.

Most of it is attributed to mismanagement of his life off the pitch that precipitated into a drinking problem.

It dominated a large portion of two decades of his life.

Despite his ability to caress the onion bag, he seemed to have self-esteem issues in his later life and never got around without a head sock that touched his eyebrows.

Kyambadde hardly looked up to respond to a greeting and perhaps on no occasion did he seem to enjoy the attention that football brought him.

With the help of ex-KCCA and Uganda Cranes teammate Jackson Mayanja and former Crested Cranes captain and coach Majidah Nantanda, Kyambadde spent three months in rehabilitation.

“The biggest challenge for us footballers is we never seem to think about life after football,” Kyambadde told NTV Uganda upon emerging from rehab earlier this year.

“Some of us didn’t get a good education and a time comes when you have to fend for your family yet you have no job

“We depended on football a lot. You cannot get an office job so you have to stick around football. You get to a point when you have nothing to do which gives you a lot of time to waste,” he added.

Kyambadde is a reminder of the need to help footballers and our sports stars beyond the sweat and thrill. The examples are endless.

For Uganda

The last time Kyambadde played for Uganda Cranes, he was clearly out of shape and overweight.

He lasted 45 minutes painful-on-the-eye minutes against Ghana in the 2006 World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Tony Ojara took his place at halftime. That July 3, 2004 game at Namboole laid bare his state but the faith in his ability had not waned.

His left foot was so infectious that few could have blamed then-Uganda Cranes coach Mike Mutebi for choosing him.

Everyone was just a fan of Kyambadde that he disarmed many who could have opted to analyse whether he merited being selected.

Six years prior to that poor display, he starred in Uganda’s 5-0 drubbing of Rwanda at Nakivubo in 2000 Afcon qualifiers.

He was the orchestra that aided Magid Musisi’s hattrick plus further goals from Philip Obwiny and Joseph Mutyaba.

In 1999, Kyambadde was again a centrepiece to the national U23 team’s surge to the All Africa Games in South Africa. The Kobs reached the semi-finals.

A scorer of one goal for Uganda Cranes, he was part of the team that won the 2000 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup at home.

Back then, Uganda fielded two teams with both reaching the final. Rest In Peace Black Maradona!

WILLY KYAMBADDE

At a glance

Local clubs: Arua Young, KCCA, Express, Proline, Bright Stars

Clubs in Vietnam: Tay Ninh, Long An, Hai Phong, Becamex Binh Duong

Titles: Two league titles and three Uganda Cups with Express. Also won a league title with KCCA

Reached 1999 All Africa Games semi-finals with Uganda Kobs