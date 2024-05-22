Kyambogo, NCS sign Afcon MoU ahead of Chan

Efforts to host the African Nations Championships (Chan) later in the year and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) are in high gear.

They were boosted on Tuesday by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Kyambogo University and National Council of Sports (NCS) at the institution to pave the way for construction of a training ground. The MoU to develop the land between the cricket oval and the main gate of the university will be in force for 49 years but there are already considerations to make it longer. The existing basketball and tennis courts will be moved to the sides and re-developed too.

Prof. Eli Katunguka-Rwakishaya, the Vice Chancellor, and Arthur Katongole, the secretary of the university, signed on behalf of Kyambogo while Ambrose Tashobya, the chairman, and Bernard Patrick Ogwel, the general secretary, signed on behalf of NCS.

“We are really excited by this collaboration just a few months after we signed one for cricket,” the Vice Chancellor said.

“Now moving on to football, we are glad to develop facilities for our young people, where they can build their bodies and stay away from danger. The First Lady (also Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni) has directed us to create conducive environments for learning and that includes sports, security and accommodation,” Katunguka, who was a regular tennis player during his university days at Makerere, said.

The chairperson of Kyambogo University Council Mary Goretti Nakabugo, said the agreement is timely as they had also got an approval from the Ministry of Finance to construct a sports complex at the school through a Public Private Partnership.

“This MoU is complimenting the complex as we had deliberately left out a football pitch because we knew this was coming. Our Sports Science students will have unlimited access to these facilities,” Nakabugo added. Katunguka also added that they have a long-standing offer to the Uganda Swimming Federation to develop a pool on the campus.

Proactive Kyambogo

Tashobya praised Kyambogo for the pro-activeness as many other public spaces had been earmarked for the construction of the required 10 training facilities for 2027 but not many have given timely responses – especially with Chan initially planned for September 2024.

Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor Prof. Eli Katunguka-Rwakishaya signs.

“To achieve the Chan target, we wanted to work with proactive teams and the university has been able to provide that. Hopefully, next week on Monday, we can start the actual work of construction so this facility can serve Chan this year.

“We shall keep monitoring it until 2027 to ensure it is ready for Afcon then Phase Two of its construction will involve developing it further for the university to be able to host major games,” Tashobya added as he revealed that NCS in partnership with Kyambogo are the clients of the project. The plans have been designed by the Ministry of Works while the contractor is the UPDF Engineering Brigade.

The training ground must have a standard grass football pitch that meets the standards of the approved stadium – which in this case will be Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. It must also have an irrigation system, be fence all-round with 800 lux

Phase Two will then include a pavilion, more dressing rooms, offices and other amenities, to allow the universities to host more games.

Race against time

Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang, flew to Zanzibar on Wednesday to brief Caf on Uganda’s preparation for Chan and Afcon so far. But he also shared that Parliament has earmarked Shs152b for the construction of a stadium in Hoima, which is 30 percent payment, plus Shs100b for Akii Bua with the financial committee for Afcon in final stages to fast track the construction of the stadium.

“Our (Pamoja) bid is so unique that failure in one country is failure for all. If we do not up our game, we fail Kenya and Tanzania. The same applies to them and that is why we are telling our doubters that we are meaning business,” Ogwang said.

National Council of Sports (NCS) chairman Ambrose Tashobya signs.

He will return from Zanzibar with a nailed down date for Afcon and a postponement could be music to the ears of the Engineering Brigade.

“We have three months to September but the grass grows for five months. So practically, for us to complete and say the stadium is ready for use (for Chan training), we will need a minimum of five months,” the commander of the Brigade Godfrey Tukamwakira, said.

His men have already camped at the site ready to be told to put the Shs14.3b project to life. NCS is expected to sign the money off to UPDF on Friday.

Kyambogo University Chan/Afcon Training Ground

The Numbers

2: Facility to be constructed in two phases; first as training ground for Chan 2024 and Afcon 2027 then as facility to host major games

3: Tentatively, UPDF must complete works in three months with Chan due in September

5: UPDF say five months would do as grass takes that time to grow