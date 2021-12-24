Kyetume defeat highlights Proline woes

No team in the Fufa Big League has been hit hardest by Fufa Licensing requirements like Proline.

With many of their players remaining unregistered as a result of a combination of factors, the team at the start of the week saw domestic football governing body Fufa award three points to their opponents Blacks Power after their game was abandoned.

This was as a result of Proline starting the game with only nine players before three of them got injured to leave them short of the minimum seven required.

And as they nursed that sense of injustice, the last thing they needed was hugely contestable decisions agains t them on the pitch.

Instead, that is precisely what they got as centre referee Hamza Katende made two key decisions in their 4-2 home defeat against Kyetume at the Phillip Omondi Stadium yesterday.

With Proline holding a 2-0 first half lead courtesy of a brace from the in-form Hakim Kiwanuka, Katende awarded a penalty to Kyetume immediately after the restart after a careless two double-legged lunge by defender Mustafa Mujjuzi.

While he made no contact with any Kyetume player, Katende went ahead to award a spotkick.

It was duly converted by Ezra Bida who then got his second when Mujjuzi underhit a back pass for the Kyetume striker to round the goalkeeper and level the tie five minutes after half time.

At the time, Mujjuzi who also featured for Kyetume last season seemed to be competing for the worst performer of the day alongside the referee Katende.

The latter then seemed to win the accolade when he awarded another penalty after what appeared a theatrical fall by Steven Kabuye.

Bida again converted for a 3-2 lead to complete his second hattrick in a week before Ezra Kaye added the fourth late on.

Myda 0-0 Maroons

Proline 2-4 Kyetume– Lugogo

Ndejje University 0-0 Luweero United

Blacks Power 1-1 Kataka