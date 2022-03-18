Kyetume go top as Nyamityobora confirm relegation

Kyetume boosted their chances to earn promotion back to the Uganda Premier League following their 2-0 victory over Maroons in the Fufa Big League on Thursday afternoon in Mukono.

With Blacks Power absent from action, the chance was up for Maroons, Kyetume and Kataka to go top but the prison warders limped off beaten and Kataka failed to beat a 10-man Myda.

Maroons held their hosts hostage for an hour before Emmanuel Kalyowa nicked the opener in the 63rd with a well-taken freekick.

The visitors pushed hard for an equaliser but their hopes were dashed in fantastic fashion when Sharif Saaka cleverly controlled a throw-in from the centre in the 88th, turned and weaved his way past four markers before unleashing a thunderbolt from the near angle.

The win lifts Kyetume to the top with 31 points, same as Blacks Power but with a superior goal difference and a game more. Maroons drop out of the promotional places due to their weaker goal difference to Kataka's who bounce back to third.

Kataka came from a goal down to share spoils against Myda in an Eastern Uganda derby played in Tororo. 2016-17 Uganda Premier League golden boot winner and player of the year Geoffrey Sserunkuma converted from the spot as early as the 4th minute but later turned villain when he clipped an opponent and earned a sendoff.

The result left the Tororo side with no option but win their four remaining games if they have any faint hopes of surviving. Speaking about surviving, Nyamityobora’s struggling season was put to bed on the same day as they collapsed to a 3-1 loss to Ndejje University at their Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara.

Abdulkarim Kasule's double and Nicholas Luzige's finish put thr last nail on Nyamityobora's coffin. The Mbarara team has only won one game, drawn six and lost ten accumulating nine points.

With only three games on their schedule and nine points on offer, mathematically, Nyamityobora cannot attain the 20-point-mark therefore confirm their relegation to the Western Regional League.