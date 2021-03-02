Kyetume mulls axing Mbabazi

By George Katongole More by this Author

All the components that would see Livingstone Mbabazi sacked by Kyetume arrived in a desolate defeat to Mbarara City on Saturday at Kakyeka Stadium, leaving the manager wearing a thousand-yard stare.

When debutant Henry Kitegenyi scored the opener in the 47th minute, Kyetume responded through Yusuf Ssaka. But nine minutes later, the Slaughters were trailing again through a Swalik Segujja strike.

The fate was sealed 10 minutes later and Mbabazi’s face read like he knew the rest.

Although this was just the third defeat after 10 rounds, his employers are thought to have lost patience. The most damning element to Kyetume’s losses (all by a 3-1 score) has been that they seem to concede defeat without putting up a fight.

Isabirye in the fray

Now sources close to Kyetume hierarchy intimate that the 11 points collected out of a possible 30 could spell a sorry end for a man who brought wholesome squad changes and, in part, entertaining football to the 11th-placed side.

Club director Ruben Kaggwa is understood to have lined up a replacement in rosary clinging Alex Isabirye, who guided the side to promotion in the 2018/19 season.

Isabirye remains without a job since returning from Somalia where he handled Horseed, winning the Dauda Cup.

The friction between Mbabazi and his technical director Jackson Mayanja is cited as one of the reasons for the coach’s woes.

Mbabazi has been on a collision course with his employers, ranting that they have no respect for players. In December, Football256.com quoted Mbabazi as saying: “There are people at the top who are against the progress of this club and are fighting me; they are driving the club back.”

