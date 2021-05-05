Lady Cardinals, Doves jostle for league title

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

It feels like months ago since Lady Doves beat the Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals 2-1 in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

The reality is that, this happened last week at Fufa Technical Centre – Njeru, as the FWSL Group Two top outfits battled to top the table ahead of the playoffs.

Doves managed to conspire to draw two of their other games to finish second with eight points. That was UCU’s first game so they went on to win the other three to top the group. They just know how to get the job done.

Buoyed further by 1-0 wins in Monday’s playoff semifinals against Group Ones sides Kawempe Muslim and Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) – Lubaga respectively, Doves and UCU will peck at each other again today in the finals of this strange 2021 FWSL season.

The sides will not only contest for the trophy but for places in history as the first winners of the FWSL, after the inaugural 2019/20 season was called off due to Covid-19, and Uganda’s first representatives in next month’s Cecafa regional qualifiers of the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League.

Doves are in a race against time to have their star striker Fazilah Ikwaput, who scored seven goals in four group games, fit for the day’s assignment.

Ikwaput, who has played in the Uefa Champions League and should relish a chance of doing so on her own continent, was kicked in the knee during the first half of their win over Kawempe.

Sideline sessions

Coach Rajab Buyinza has “held sessions previously with Ikwaput on the sidelines in a bid to find solutions incase she is indisposed.”

That kind of forward thinking bore fruit when Riticia Nabbosa stepped up to eliminate Kawempe after a quickly executed freekick at the death of the first half. If Ikwaput does not make it, the Masindi side will hope that Lady Luck strikes twice.

Nevertheless, UCU – whose entire sports teams were initially reported to have pulled out of games this year due to the financial strain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on the university – are ready to take on Doves whichever way they come.

“Football games do not rotate around one person. She (Ikwaput) got injured but they won.

"So when preparing, we’ll think of Doves and not just one player. We want to look at why we lost to them in the group stages and sort that out,” UCU’s assistant coach Simon Asiimwe said.

In Hasifah Nassuna, UCU have their own celebrated big match winner. She has got a proven track record as a winner of four of five league titles.

Nassuna has three titles with Kawempe – but is also hungry for the paying football ranks after watching some of her former teammates like Tracy Jones Akiror, Joan Nakirya, Yudaya Nakayenze and Sandra Nabweteme go to the USA. The Champions League could open doors for this.

Hot and cold

Nassuna, however, has blown hot and cold in front of goal although her general performance has improved from one game to another.

“We started training late so we set ourselves small goals like reaching the playoffs. After winning this one (against UMHS), we can now think of winning the final,” she said.

She has also shared match-winning roles with defender Shadia Nankya (twice) and Jauhara Nabagala. Therein lies the threat of UCU, this season.

FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

TODAY’s FIXTURES - FINAL

3RD PLACE PLAYOFF - 9am

Kawempe Muslim vs. UMHS, Lubaga

FINALS - 12pm

Lady Doves vs. UCU Lady Cardinals

