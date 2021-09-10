Lady Doves earn Shs35m consolation 

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Lady Doves beat Simba Queens 2-1 yesterday at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi to finish third in the Caf Women Champions League zonal qualifiers.

Spencer Nakacwa and Fazila Ikwaput scored from stunning attempts in either half to ensure the Masindi-based Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) champions win the consolation $10,000 (about Shs35.5m) in prize money injected by tourney sponsor and Tanzania President H.E Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“Our goals were bigger but we shall take that as we were eight teams and the other five walk away with nothing,” coach Fred Musiime said in the post-match press conference.

Doves took a more front-foot-forward approach than they had employed in their semifinal 5-3 shootouts loss to Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) on Monday and last week’s 0-0 draw in the group stages with Simba.

Nakacwa received a pass from Ikwaput and took an improvised shot from outside the box to net inside Simba keeper Gelwa Yohan Rugomba’s right post for the opener in the 22nd minute.

Doves needed an imposing performance from their defence marshaled by Irene Akello and cleaned up by goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro to keep Simba at bay.

In the 84th minute, Ikwaput started a move where she passed to Riticia Nabbosa, who then played the ball wide to find Nakacwa’s substitute Elizabeth Nakigozi. The latter’s well-worked cross from the left found Ikwaput unmarked in the box to fire home with power and precision for the second just before she was taken off for Gertrude Karungi.

Simba refused to go down without a fight and earned a consolation when Aisha Mnunka completed a good build back by cutting the ball back down the right wing for Asha Djafar to slot home from closed range.

That was only the second goal Doves have conceded in five matches at the tournament.

Unfortunately, only the winners of the qualification tournament will make it to the finals due in Egypt later in the year.

