Lady Doves have work cut out against Ethiopia’s CBE

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Loza Abera loves to play against Ugandan defences. Since 2016 at the reinstating of the Cecafa Women Championships at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru, the forward has always backed herself to score against Uganda.

She duly did in a 4-1 win in Njeru in 2016. Fazila Ikwaput made her breakthrough at the same tournament.

The next time Uganda got her revenge over Ethiopia (2-1) in the 2018 edition in Rwanda, the 23-year old who was then based in Sweden did not play at the tournament.

But Lady Doves goalkeeper and captain Daisy Nakaziro earned her first call up then as Ruth Aturo’s understudy.

Abera repeated her torturous ways home and away as Uganda lost 4-2 on aggregate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers in 2019.

Today, she does not line up against Crested Cranes but represent Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) against Lady Doves in Caf Women’s Champions League zonal qualifiers semi-finals at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.



But the hunger is the same as only the team that wins the qualifying tournament can progress to the finals slated for later in the year.

“I will keep scoring to see that the goals help my team qualify for the final tournament,’ Abera, who leads the scoring chats with 12 goals and has shared the goal scoring burden with Medina Busser, told Cecafa Online.

Advertisement

Lady Doves’ defence passed the Simba Queens test with flying colours in Group A as the sides drew 0-0.

But there will be added pressure today against an opponent that keeps the ball arguably better than any other side in the tournament – and one that has scored 24 goals in three games en route to topping Group B.

The Lady Doves attack will also be under scrutiny to produce decisive moments and will especially be encouraged by the fact that: dominant as CBE were in the group stages, they still conceded three goals against Kenyan side Vihiga Queens (4-2) and Zanzibar’s New Generation (10-1).

Lady Doves attack is highly dependent on the speed and ingenuity of Fazila Ikwaput, who with just three goals will surely know that her return thus far is nowhere next to the standards that have been set by the Ethiopians.

But it is time for team goals to surpass individual ones. She will, however, need Spencer Nakacwa, Jowelia Nagadya and Norah Alupo, among others, to be willing to share the load.

Top scorers

12 goals

Loza Abera CBE

8 goals

Medina Busser CBE

5 goals

Favine Musolo Simba Queens

Maurine Achieng Vihiga Queens

Tereza Engesha Vihiga Queens

Jentrix Skikangwa Vihiga Queens

[email protected]