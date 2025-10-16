Lady Doves host Uganda Martyrs after loss of CEO Angeyango

Lady Doves had a tough start to the week following the death of their chief executive officer Scovia Angeyango on Sunday.

Angeyango succcumbed to what team manager Godfrey Nsingwire described as "pressure". Before her demise, she was a popular figure in women's football and also served as a delegate to the Fufa Assembly representing the National Women Football Leagues since 2021. She had recently been re-elected for the 2025–2029 term.

Doves, however, have to finish the week by hosting Uganda Martyrs Lubaga at home in Masindi in the Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL).

They had requested for their match to be rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday but that was pending confirmation from Fufa by press time.

Both sides have had tough starts to the season. Doves drew 0-0 at home with Olila then lost 3-2 from a leading position away to newly promoted St. Noa Girls Zana.

Martyrs lost 4-1 away to She Corporate in their opener then drew 2-2 at home with Amus College.

They have met seven times since 2022 and Martyrs have won five times. Doves have won twice. Both sides will be desperate to get their first win of the season.

Also on Saturday, Amus host She Maroons in Kachumbala. The hosts won the last encounter between the sides in Kachumbala last season.

Amus will also be looking for their first win of the season after drawing their first two games. She Maroons drew 0-0 with She Corporate last week but showed in a 5-0 win over Asubo that they have goals in them.

Meanwhile, She Corporate will also be licking their lips at the prospect of facing Asubo on Saturday but the latter showed some fight in drawing 0-0 away at Rines last week.

On Sunday, Kawempe Muslim host St. Noa for the first time in the top flight league. Both sides have deep history in school's football.

Last year, Kawempe edged St. Noa in the semifinals of the Fufa Women Cup and will be hoping their experience in league football counts.

Kawempe's main rivals Kampala Queens visit Rines SS - a side they have beaten in seven of their last eight meetings.

Meanwhile, Makerere University fell late away to Kampala Queens last weekend and Olila High School suffered almost similar fate after going up 1-0 against Kawempe in Soroti.

Makerere and Olila face off in Makerere hoping to recollect momentum.

FTBFWSL, 10am

Saturday

She Corporate vs. Asubo Ladies, FTC Njeru

Amus College vs. She Maroons, Kachumbala

Lady Doves vs. Uganda Martyrs, Katusabe Dove Masindi

Sunday

Kawempe Muslim vs. St. Noa, The Valley

Makerere University vs. Olila HS, Makerere