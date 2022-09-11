Lady Doves need to replace Ikwaput’s goals

Fazila Ikwaput guaranteed goals for Masindi-based side Lady Doves.

She was top scorer when they won the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) played in a shortened version at the Technical Centre in Njeru last year.

Then for good measure, she replicated the form last season when she shared the gong with Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals’ Hasifah Nassuna, even though Lady Doves spent most of the season trying to stay in the topflight.

Ikwaput has broken ranks with the Masindi-based side, which put up the weakest title defences to ever be witnessed in Uganda women’s football, and is now some 3,750km away in Cyprus yet the new season looms large.

The task to find goals will fall on the young shoulders of Joweria Nagadya who will be asked to give more this season but coach Rajab Buyinza said he had more players in the squad that can do the job. There was little evidence of Ikwaput getting support from her peers last season though.

Buyinza has beefed up his squad by signing former Kawempe Muslim right-back Florence Nazizi, Isra Academy midfielder Irene Nantege, Tooro Queens midfielder Resty Kobusobozi and Rines defender Dianah Nantongo.

Nazizi and Kobusobozi offers much going forward so the direction the coach wants to take is all clear.

National team Crested Cranes midfielder Riticia Nabbosa is also chasing greener pastures and will add to the worries in terms of experience if she leaves.

Restoring pride

There was talk of transition last season because Doves had lost coach Fred Musiime and at least five of the players that won them the FWSL in 2021. After keeping majority of the squad together, Buyinza will hope to be more competitive.

"We want to compete and also restore the Lady Doves that people knew before last season.

So our team might be a mixed bag this season - we will put up a good account of ourselves but we shall also give players a chance to grow."

Doves were a mean defensive machine when they came to the topflight in the 2018/19 season under the guidance of former footballer Oliver Mbekeka.

They were more balanced in all departments under Musiime and that is what Buyinza will try to restore.









Team: Lady Doves

Home ground: Katusabe Dove, Masindi

Coach: Rajab Buyinza