Lady Doves take Champions League flight of faith to Nairobi

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) champions Lady Doves fly to Nairobi tomorrow for the Caf Women’s Champions League zonal qualifiers that start Saturday.

Doves are in Group A, where they open the tournament against Djibouti’s FAD and later take on Burundi’s PVP and Tanzania’s Simba Queens.

All sides at the tournament, meant to determine the region’s representative at the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League due in Morocco later in the year, are national champions.

But while there has been a continued development of the women’s game in the region, it has concentrated mainly on national teams.

Given the dominance of the Tanzanian and Kenyan national teams in the region, Doves travel as underdogs.

They have some national team players like captain Daisy Nakaziro, forward Fazila Ikwaput – who even has some European champions league experience having played in Kazakhstan – Norah Alupo, Gloria Namugerwa, Spencer Nakacwa, Riticia Nabbosa and Daphine Nyayenga.

But, in the past, these have done little to change Uganda’s fortunes against its East African neighbours.

Destined?

“Many will look at us as that (underdogs) but that does not mean anything because we have the players that can make a difference,” coach Fred Musiime told journalists during team’s flag-off at Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) – Lubaga playground, where the side has camped for the last two months.

Skipper Daisy Nakaziro admitted the underdog tag, but called for “togetherness of the players because the journey is just starting. We are capable of winning it.”

That is also precisely what the club president Julius Mugisa – who has apparently invested over Shs70m in the last three months to get the team to this point – is demanding for. He has also had financial support from Fufa (air tickets and Covid tests), Jean Sseninde United (medical) and Bunyaruguru Girls and Uganda Women Football Association.

“This being an inaugural tournament, there are quantitative yardsticks to measure their performance. Quantitatively, the public will demand a decent and memorable performance but as director, I demand nothing less than victory,” Mugisa said as he flagged off the 34-man contingent that includes new signings; Nyayenga, Namugerwa, Nakacwa and Harima Kanyago (all on temporary basis from UMHS) and Zahara Nankya (She Mak).

Doves will look at their history and feel they are destined for greatness. In fact Mugisa, who has also had the support of UMHS coach Rogers Nkugwa as well as Kawempe and U-20 coach Ayub Khalifan and Proline goalkeeping coach Muwada Byuma, hinted on it claiming “this is our year.”

This, after all, is a team that was founded in 2016 with a basis of talent search. Instead they quickly became the giants of Masindi and progressed to the regional level (Kitara 2017/18 season), from where they were immediately promoted to the 2018/19 women’s top division.

When the FWSL returned in 2021 with an aim to determine who would represent Uganda on the continent, Doves were ready to win it. That is why there is huge belief within the squad that they are on the cusp of more history.

Lady Doves travelling contingent

Players

Daphine Nyayenga, Esta Nahimana, Madam Christine, Daisy Nakaziro, Irene Akiror, Elizabeth Nakigozi, Norah Alupo, Harima Kanyago, Jowelia Nagadya, Fazila Ikwaput, Gertrude Karungi, Adrine Birungi, Lydia Nyandera, Nabira Nakitto, Sarah Nakuya, Ritica Nabbosa, Spencer Nakacwa, Eseza Kobusobozi, Gloria Namugerwa, Olivia Babirye, Margaret Namande and Zahara Nankya

Coaches

Fred Musiime (head coach), Rajab Buyinza, Rogers Nkugwa, Muwada Byuma (goalkeepers), Gladys Nakito (fitness)

Medic

Michael Ssengendo

Media

Godfrey Nsingwire

delegation head

Agnes Mugena (Fufa)

Caf Champions League- Lady Doves preliminjaries

Sat. Aug. 28: vs FAD 1pm

Tue. Aug. 31: vs. Simba Queens 4pm

Fri. Sept. 3: vs. PVP 1pm

