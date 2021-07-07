Lady Doves upbeat ahead of Caf Women Champions League draws

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

The honeymoon is over for the newly-crowned Fufa Super League champions, Lady Doves, as they await draws for the Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa zonal qualifiers to be held in Nairobi, Kenya today.

The Cecafa qualifier is scheduled for July 17 to August 1 in Kenya- with the winner booking one of the eight tickets to the inaugural finals to be played in Egypt later this year.

Lady Doves earned the ticket to represent Uganda at the inaugural women's interclub championship after winning the Super League played in a bio-bubble tournament held at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru in May.

Their head coach Rajab Buyinza says the team is ready despite the country being under lockdown and that they’re ready for any opponent.

“The lockdown somehow derailed our plans because we had to send the girls back home after the lockdown was announced,” Buyinza said of their preparations.

“However, we’re engaging Fufa to see if we can be allowed to have a residential camp for some days before the tournament. We’ve been engaging the girls online by sending them training programs and doing daily follow-ups,” he disclosed.

Wary of Simba, Ethiopians

Buyinza ranks Tanzania and Ethiopian leagues high because of their progress over time and feels their representatives are equally the ones to watch.

“I think the Ethiopian and Tanzanian teams are a bit stronger because I have been following their leagues and monitoring the progress over time. But generally, this is the maiden tournament and everyone is going for a first-time experience. We are ready for any opponent,” he added.

Early this week, Caf confirmed that nine teams will take part in the tournament. They include; hosts Vihiga Queens (Kenya), PVP Buyenzi (Burundi), FAD Club (Djibouti), Denden (Eritrea), Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, Scandinavian (Rwanda), Yei Join Stars (South Sudan), Simba Queens (Tanzania) and Lady Doves.