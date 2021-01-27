Lampard sends message to fans, Klopp issues Tuchel verdict

By Agencies More by this Author

Frank Lampard released a statement via the League Manager’s Association on Monday night following his sacking by Chelsea.

After less than two years in charge, Lampard was dismissed after a run of five defeats in their last eight Premier League outings, forcing Roman Abramovich - the Blues owner - into a tough decision.

On leaving Stamford Bridge, Lampard said: “It has been a huge privilege and an honour to manage Chelsea, a club that has been a big part of my life for so long.

Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for the incredible support that I have received over the last 18 months, I hope they know what that means to me. When I took on this role, I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time for the club.”

Tuchel verdict

Tuchel succeeded Klopp at Borussia Dortmund back in 2015 and enjoyed two successful years with the German heavyweights before being sacked. However, Klopp is a big admirer of Tuchel’s, lavishing him with praise back in 2019, providing hope to the Blues’ supporters that the 47-year-old will prove to be a big hit at Stamford Bridge, as he prepares to step into the position left vacant by Lampard.

Speaking two years ago, Klopp said: “A fantastic, fantastic manager. You can see really his influence, it has changed a lot their style of play, how they play, different formations and stuff like that.

Advertisement

Life without Lampard

Tonight Chelsea start life without Lampard when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EPL.

A 2-1 defeat to the West Midlands outfit in December was the start of a downward spiral.

And with five points separating ninth-placed Chelsea from the top four, they cannot afford to mourn the loss of Lampard whatsoever as Wolves look to turn their own fortunes around.