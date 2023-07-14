Lango banking on Okello amidst KCCA-Paradou loan impasse

At the moment Uganda Cranes attacking midfielder Allan Okello seems uncertain of the club he will call home next season.

His parent club Paradou of Algeria are reportedly not eagerly waiting for his return from a season-long loan at KCCA yet the Lugogo side, undergoing a renaissance, are also not committed to keeping him under the same arrangement next term.

Okello, despite reportedly not being fully fit, shone the brightest for a disoriented KCCA side that nursed a managerial mess, by creating eight assists, scoring six goals and collecting four man-of-the-match assists in the 27 league matches he played.

"As KCCA, we would have liked to keep Okello on our books since we have a new manager (Sergio Tragui) but the ball is in his court to decide. I understand he signed a new contract with Paradou before he came back here and that will be crucial in determining his next course of action," KCCA publicist Moses Magero told Daily Monitor.

Before penning a four-year lucrative deal back in January 2020, Okello, the then reigning Fufa male player of the year, had played 112 matches for KCCA and scored 39 goals.

He was such an invincible cog in Mike Mutebi's team that he had scored six goals in ten matches that half season and had all the markings of the golden boy of Ugandan football, traits that are at a risk now.

After three Covid19 interrupted seasons worsened by a reported language barrier, constant managerial reshuffles and stiff jostling for slots in Algiers, Okello returned to his roots ostensibly to get a springboard.

Lango duty

For now, the left-footed playmaker has shifted his focus to helping his Lango Province overcome Kigezi tomorrow in Rukungiri in Group B of the Fufa Drum tourney as he waits on his next move.

He was part of coach Dan Ogwal Engwedo's team that travelled to Rukungiri on Thursday as they seek to return to the finals that they lost to West Nile last edition.

Apart from Okello, Engwedo will also expect Denis Omedi, Rogers Mato, Moses Aliro and Emmanuel Oketch to step up and give the team a vital away win.

Acholi, Buganda seek redemption

In Group A, 2019 winners Acholi will host Teso at the Booma Grounds tomorrow with the aim of winning the trophy again as will inaugural winners Buganda when they welcome Bunyoro in Group D at Kavumba Ground on Sunday.

Charles Ayeikho's Busoga that overcame Karamoja in the qualification stage will visit Bugisu in Mbale on the same day.

Fufa Drum

Saturday, 4pm

Acholi vs. Teso,Booma Kitgum

Kigezi vs. Lango, Rukungiri Playground

Sunday, 4pm