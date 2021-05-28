Last dice at World Cup

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Tipped by many as the side most likely to halt the Senegalese juggernaut at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Beach Soccer tournament, Mozambique must upstage dark horses Uganda this evening to fit the billing.

The sand gods have smiled upon the Sand Cranes right from qualification phase where Ghana opted out of the group stages. Then they deflated Tanzania to storm the semifinals.

And now Uganda is just 48 minutes away from attaining a gargantuan dream - a World Cup spot.

A vibrant game where technique, high physical performance and spectacle go hand in hand, the Sand Cranes are unwavering to not only make the finals but also clinch a slot at the August Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia - a preserve of the winners and runners-up.

Defending champions Senegal will be tasked to flatten Morocco in the other semifinal today to edge close to a sixth Afcon title.

Bring on Mozambique

Managing the four periods, each played over 12 minutes, will be key against a Mozambique outfit that is making its fourth appearance at the continental showpiece. To storm the semis, Mozambique overpowered Egypt 7-5, Seychelles 7-3 and Morocco 2-1. “We shall play our game against Mozambique with one heart and determination. Mozambique’s play is a mix of quick transition, long range shooting and excellent game technique. We will counter it,” assistant coach Bashir Mutyaba revealed.

Mutyaba hinted at maintaining the starting five of Meddie Kibirige, Ismail Kawawulo, Emma Wasswa and Swalleh Ssimbwa. The players have lofty dreams after breaking the group stage ceiling.

“We don’t undermine them because they have been in this tourney before. We will come ready to compete and win the match,” said Sand Cranes defender Rica Byaruhanga.

Mozambique coach Abineiro Ussaca is also vowing to tame Uganda with his star cast of Fadil Ainadine, Rachide Sefo and Helio Filipe to make it to secure their maiden World Cup appearance.

