Last-gasp Mane penalty gives Senegal victory over brave Zimbabwe

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane (L) shoots and fails to score as Zimbabwe's goalkeeper Petros Mhari (R) prepares to make a save during the Group B Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Senegal and Zimbabwe at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam on January 10, 2022. PHOTO/AFP
 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Senegal survived a scare as full-time loomed with a Zimbabwe free-kick creating a half chance before the ball was grasped by goalkeeper Seny Dieng.  

Liverpool star Sadio Mane converted a penalty deep in added time to snatch a fortunate 1-0 win for Senegal over Zimbabwe in the Africa Cup of Nations Group B opener on Monday in Bafoussam.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.