Late bloomer Baale grows into high-volume scorer

Charles Baale got a late start into the elite game but has quickly made up for lost time.

Throughout his childhood, Baale liked playing football but got limited opportunities while growing up in Ggolo village, Mpigi District.

“I am really happy with the direction my career is taking,” the 24-year-old said, laughing, during the final of the Airtel Masaza Cup last Saturday after emerging top scorer with eight goals in seven games.

Baale always sets the bar high for himself. He started his career with a local side Ggolo Tigers before moving to All Stars in Namasuba in the district leagues and later Kampala Regional League side KL Namasuba before joining Tiles and Terrazzo in 2018, a side he guided to the Fufa Big League during the play-offs.

He was a key component in Tiles and Terrazzo’s run to Fufa Big League promotion during the play-offs last year. In the first season, he scored 15 goals moreover after starting midway the season. In the previous season, he scored 24 goals in 17 games to emerge the top scorer of the Western Regional League.

When the Masaza Cup was delayed, he moved from Mawogola to join a new-look Gomba and has been a constant for the team as one of the most prolific goal scorers.

“He is an aggressive player with pace who can be employed on the wings. His shooting is very good and he has more control. I definitely think he will be a huge asset in the forward position for any team he joins,” Felix Ssekabuuza, Gomba’s Technical Director, said.

The gangly forward was just another outstanding player in a great Gomba side that strode into the finals unbeaten.

“It was an amazing experience, especially to score in the final. It was something very special and it has motivated me to prepare for a bigger stage,” he said.

Obua inspiration

Baale says he is inspired by Uganda Cranes legend David Obua. His signature is highly sought with SC Villa understood to be interested in him. But he has opted to join KJT to maintain his fitness awaiting a bigger deal.

“I have been working hard to become the top scorer of the Masaza Cup. It is a big tournament for young players and I am happy that I scored in the final and we won the trophy,” he says.

Baale says that he doesn’t think that being 24 years will hamper his progress saying everyone has their time. “It actually helps me to stay focused and use my time properly. That’s what inspires me.” With an older, more polished Baale, local football has uncovered another gem. But he is not taking anything for granted.

“It would be amazing to get professional and maybe win a major tournament,” Baale said. “At the moment I just want to enjoy it.”

At a glance

Name: Charles Baale

Date of Birth: November 24,

1994

Parents: Late Charles

Sseremba and Rachael

Nakabugo

Place of Birth: Ggolo, Mpigi

District

Football career: All Stars

(Wakiso District 4th & 5th

Divisions), KL Namasuba,

Tiles and Terrazzo Football

Club (Fufa Regional League –

Western Uganda), Mawogola

(2019), Gomba (2020), JKT

Airtel Masaza cup

Final: Gomba 3-1 Buddu

Classification Game

Busiro 0-0 Bulemeezi (Pens. 5-4)

MVP: Usama Arafat (Busiro)

Top scorer: C. Bbaale (Gomba)

