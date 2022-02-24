Late Shaban header ensures Ondu progress in Uganda Cup

Captain Muhammad Shaban scored a late header to ensure Onduparaka’s passage to the round-of-16 of the Stanbic Uganda Cup with a 2-1 victory over Tooro United in Arua on Wednesday.

Striker Shaban’s header came in the 84th minute to overcome the plucky visitors in a clash of two sides on the wrong end of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table.

Gabriel Matata opened the scoring at Greenlight Stadium after collecting a swift long pass from Patrick Matovu. Tooro, bottom of the top tier, equalised through a free kick before Shaban settled the contest.

A Cup run could be a welcome distraction for Onduparaka who reached the final in 2016, losing 3-1 to Vipers at a packed Nakivubo stadium.

In Koboko, the fairy-tale of this tournament so far, West Nile regional league side Tipsa, beat Fufa Big League side Kitara 2-1 to make it to the round of 16.

Tipsa dumped StarTimes Uganda Premier League side Arua Hill via a post-match penalty shootout in the previous round.

Elsewhere, Mbale’s Kataka beat fellow Big League side Paidha Black Angels 2-0 to advance too.

STANBIC UGANDA CUP

Results

Tipsa 2-1 Kitara

Kataka 2-0 Paidha Black Angels

Onduparaka 2-1 Tooro United

Friday fixtures – 3pm

Police vs, Gaddafi

KCCA vs. Soltilo Bright Stars

Busoga United vs. Bul