Late Shaban header ensures Ondu progress in Uganda Cup

Onduparaka's Captain Muhammad Shaban.

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • A Cup run could be a welcome distraction for Onduparaka who reached the final in 2016, losing 3-1 to Vipers at a packed Nakivubo stadium.

Captain Muhammad Shaban scored a late header to ensure Onduparaka’s passage to the round-of-16 of the Stanbic Uganda Cup with a 2-1 victory over Tooro United in Arua on Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.