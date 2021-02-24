Late show maintains Vipers two-point lead

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Yunus Sentamu headed in an 84th minute goal to ensure that Vipers beat visiting Bul 1-0 to maintain their two-point lead atop the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

That goal, his fifth of the season, lifted the Venoms to 21 points, two clear of Express. The Red Eagles beat struggling Myda 4-1 away in Tororo.

“It’s good that we won with a big margin again. Previously, we were missing lots of chances due to lack of concentration. We could have scored more,” Express coach Wasswa Bbosa said.

Nine games in, Vipers and Express remain unbeaten. Police in third are on 16 but could reclaim second with victory over Onduparaka today at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Nonetheless, it’s extremely tight. URA, SC Villa and Onduparaka follow in descending order on 15 points.

Only 10 points separate 11th placed Kyetume, who drew 2-all with on-form Solitilo Bright Stars, from the leaders to emphasize the packed nature of the league. All will want to keep the summit in sight.

Back in Kitende, Sentamu calmed the nerves when he collected the ball deep in the midfield and befuddled two opposing attackers before picking up Mucureezi on the right.

Mucureezi beat his man to weave in a cross that was deflected into Sentamu’s path.

“Whatever happens to KCCA and the rest doesn’t concern us, we are working to win as Vipers,” coach Fred Kajoba vowed.

Adding that; “It is getting in our blood to win hard matches and with ball-playing players like Ssentamu, everything is now possible.”

Brace kings

In Tororo, George Ssenkaaba and Godfrey Lwesibawa bagged two goals apiece. Express will now be seen as title contenders in a season meant to be a rebuilding one.

The margin underlines the six-time champions’ growth as they have now scored eight in two games. Express, last league winners in 2012, mauled Bul on Saturday. Ssenkaaba, in the form of his life, has five goals, including four in the last three games.

Elsewhere, KCCA’s rebuilding job is now three games old after their 1-all draw at Wakiso Giants.

Interestingly, that was Wakiso’s eighth draw in nine games which left coach Douglas Bamweyana displeased. Samson Kigozi gave KCCA a 41st minute lead only for Rahmat Senfuka to equalise from the spot at the stroke at halftime. KCCA have 14 points in seventh. Wakiso, in 10th, have 11.

At Njeru, record champions Villa forced a 1-all draw with Busoga United. Douglas Muganga gave Busoga the lead, thumping a 14th minute header.

Isaac Ogwang pounced on the ball to score with a powerful low drive that beat Rogers Omedwa in Busoga’s goal in game where Villa were distant second for long periods.

“Their attacking line was very active and caught my defence napping several times,” Villa coach Kaziba admitted. “We have struggled to win here and today they stretched us. We take the point.”

In today’s games, URA visit Airtel Kitara while free-falling UPDF, having lost three of their last four after a flying start, can stem the rot when Mbarara City come to Bombo.



UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

YESTERDAY’S RESULTS

Kyetume 2-2 Bright Stars

Vipers 1-0 Bul

Myda 1-4 Express

Busoga 1-1 SC Villa

Wakiso 1-1 KCCA

TODAY’S FIXTURES – 4pm

Kitara vs URA, Kavumba

Police vs Onduparaka

UPDF vs Mbarara City

