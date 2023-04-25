Lawal truns into Isabirye's venomous weapon

Nigerian forward Abubakar Lawal once again put in a commendable shift as an attacking midfielder in Vipers 1-all draw with URA on Saturday and it is now safe to say he is the most improved player under Alex Isabirye.

In the absence of midfielders Karim Watambala, Bright Anukani, Miguel Lutumba, Olivier Osomba, Marvin Youngman, Garcia Mpongo and Robert Mwenge, Isabirye turned to Lawal for back up and it worked.

He teamed up with Siraje Ssentamu and Frank Tumwesige in a three-man midfield setup that battled with URA's trio of Paul Mbowa, Joshua Lubwama and Nicholas Kabonge pound for pound thus throwing a great spectacle in the night match.

From a downcast striker nearly jettisoned in January, the lanky Lawal has valiantly worked his way back into the starting team - and into the hearts of the fans.

First, he scored the club's maiden goal in the Caf Champions League group stages when he equalised against Raja Casablanca at Kitende before putting up stellar performances against Maroons, Calvary, UPDF and lately URA.

Now that Vipers have injury worries with forwards Yunus Sentamu and Milton Kariisa ahead of Tuesday's StarTimes Uganda Premier League date with Livingston Mbabazi's rejuvenated Arua Hill at Barifa Stadium, Lawal must step up the plate again and weigh in with goals.

The reigning league kings are third on the table with 36 points from 19 matches and Isabirye wants them to take each game in a piecemeal manner.

"I don’t think you could now say it’s nicer to fight for the title or whatever, at the moment it’s just about winning football games. And you usually get what you deserve if you work hard enough," Isabirye told the club website.

He downplays pressure cooker as he prefers chasing SC Villa and KCCA from the rear mirror.

Kongolo scare

Arua Hill have climbed to fifth on the log with 33 points from 21 matches after skinning leaders SC Villa 1-0 and Gaddafi 2-1 in the last two matches.

Vipers overcame the Kongolo 1-0 at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende in November but should be mindful of the aggressive character the hosts embrace while in their Barifa den.

Isabirye will be bereft of the services of long-term injury absentees; Murushid Juuko and Alfred Mudekereza while Mbabazi who flored the Venoms at home last season will bank on in-form forward Innocent Media for maximum points.

At Kavumba, ninth placed Express that obliterated Busoga United 3-0 in their last outing, will be out to add on their 28 points from 21 matches as they visit Soltilo Bright Stars that are a point and slot below them.

UPDF's bid to escape the red zone continues at Luzira against 11th placed Maroons. Brian Ssenyondo's Soldiers are third from bottom with 22 points from 22 matches, three points better than Bracks Power.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Tuesday, 4pm

Soltilo Bright Stars vs. Express (Kavumba) Live on Fufa TV

Maroons vs. UPDF (Luzira)