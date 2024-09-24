Leaders call for tax waivers at league AGM

Fufa Vice President Justus Mugisha has stressed the importance of upgrading football pitches across the club homes noting that pitch improvement is crucial for developing football talent.

Speaking at the 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Fufa Super League Limited, held at HB Hotel in Hoima Mugisha said there is a need to work on improving pitches across all clubs saying football development starts with good playing conditions and a sub-standard pitch limits talent and affects the quality of football.

Mugisha further highlighted the need for clubs to invest in the development of women and junior teams saying it’s in accordance to Fufa regulations for every club registered under the federation to have a women’s and junior team urging clubs to comply with these rules to ensure the holistic development of football in the country.

“It is a requirement for all clubs registered with Fufa to have women’s and junior teams. These teams are essential for developing talent at all levels and ensuring that football remains inclusive for all,” Mugisha emphasized.

Arinaitwe Rugendo, the Fufa Super League Limited chairman, acknowledged the challenge posed by poor infrastructure across football clubs in Uganda. He pointed out that many pitches across the country are in deplorable condition, making it difficult for clubs to perform at their best, calling on both the government and private sector to partner with clubs in improving pitch conditions.“Poor pitch conditions remain a huge obstacle for many clubs. We are urging both government and private partners to step in and support the improvement of pitches.

Football cannot grow if our pitches remain in the state they are in now,” Rugyendo remarked.He also emphasized the importance of player welfare, urging club managers to prioritize the health and well-being of their players.“Player welfare should always be a top priority. If a player is unwell or injured, it’s the responsibility of the club to provide proper medical care immediately. Players are the backbone of the game, and we must take care of them,” Rugyendo added.

Standard pitches

However, Deo Kasozi, the chairman of Kitara, pointed out that establishing standard pitches is a costly endeavor. He explained that the financial strain on most clubs makes it nearly impossible to build proper football pitches within a short period.

“Setting up a standard pitch is not something that can be done overnight. It requires a significant financial investment, and for most clubs, raising over 60 million shillings is a huge challenge. We are struggling, but we are determined to get there,” Kasozi said.

He added that the financial realities many clubs face hinder their ability to meet Fufa’s requirements for pitch upgrades and player welfare.

Relief

Andrew Serunjogi Andrew, the chairman of KCCA FC, echoed Kasozi’s concerns and urged the government to consider tax waivers for football clubs. He argued that clubs need financial breathing space to invest in infrastructure and maintain women’s and junior teams, as required by Fufa.

“We support the idea of having junior and women’s clubs, but the financial resources needed to sustain these teams are immense. We are calling for tax waivers to allow us the flexibility to invest in the development of modern pitches and meet the other financial obligations that come with running a football club,” Serunjogi explained.

“The government should come on board and create an enabling environment for football clubs to grow. Tax waivers would go a long way in helping us manage these financial challenges,” he added.

The league board chairman, Arinaitwe Rugyendo, revealed plans to arrange a meeting with the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to discuss the possibility of tax waivers for football clubs. He expressed optimism that such a move could significantly ease the financial strain on clubs, allowing them to focus more on infrastructure and talent development.

“We are planning to engage URA on the issue of tax waivers. If we can secure that, it would provide much-needed relief for clubs, giving them the capacity to improve their pitches, maintain proper player welfare, and comply with Fufa’s regulations on women and junior teams,” Rugyendo said.

Despite the challenges discussed at the AGM, there was a general consensus that the future of Ugandan football looks promising if the necessary steps are taken to improve the conditions under which clubs operate.