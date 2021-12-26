Prime

Six of the best for Man City as Arsenal, Spurs cruise

Manchester City beat Leicester 6-3. Photo AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Earlier this week, Premier League clubs rejected the option of temporarily halting the season to allow a circuit breaker for infections

Manchester City opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a first half demolition of Leicester in a thrilling 6-3 win as Arsenal and Tottenham were also comfortable winners on Sunday.

