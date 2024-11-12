Leading Uganda to Afcon adds extra fuel to Aucho

Khalid Aucho’s path to leading Uganda to the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 is more than a career milestone.

It’s a full-circle moment for a man who has built his legacy on passion, persistence, and resilience.

The seasoned Cranes and Yanga midfielder, who has played on the grandest African stages from club championships to past Afcon tournaments, now stands on the brink of realising his ultimate dream: guiding Uganda to Morocco 2025 as captain.

From Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) to Water, Simba (UPDF) to Kenya’s Tusker and Gor Mahia, and Baroka of South Africa to Tanzania’s Yanga—the 31-year-old has put in significant continental mileage.

Add stints at clubs in Serbia, India and Egypt and you have a man of invaluable experience along the way.

His journey has given him a rare perspective and resilience that he now brings to a new generation of players.

Unmatched experience



With his unmatched experience and tenacious drive, Aucho is ready to inspire his teammates to make history together as Uganda prepare to face South Africa at Namboole on Friday in a crucial 2025 Afcon qualifier.

His role as a mentor to the younger players, guiding them through the pressures of such high-stakes matches, adds even more weight to his presence on the field.

Currently topping Group K on 10 points, two ahead of South Africa after four matches, the Cranes need just one more point to confirm their return to Afcon after missing the previous two editions.

Aucho - a steady fulcrum for both the Cranes and Yanga - is no stranger to playing on Africa’s biggest stage, having regularly appeared in continental club championships and two Afcon finals tournaments, in Gabon 2017 and Egypt 2019.

This exposure has prepared him well for leadership, a quality not lost on his coaches and younger teammates.

It would mean the world



Morocco 2025 would be even more special, as Aucho would be captaining his country to the finals.

“It would mean a great deal for me,” Aucho, who joined the team’s training camp this week, told the Daily Monitor. “It’s every player's dream. I pray we make it to Afcon. It will be one of the happiest times guiding my country back to such a big stage.”

The chance to make it to his third Afcon finals pushes Aucho “to work even harder because I have been in Afcon and I know what it means to be there. So we're working as a team to make it happen. May Allah guide us.”

Experience and mentorship



In the current squad summoned for the games against South Africa and Congo, only Aucho, Bevis Mugabi, Isaac Muleme, Timothy Awany, and Taddeo Lwanga were part of the Egypt 2019 Afcon.

Of those, only Aucho and Awany have also featured at both Gabon 2017 and Egypt 2019.

This seniority and experience sets Aucho apart, and his leadership will be crucial for a team filled with younger, less-experienced players in this high-stakes match.

Reflecting on his role, Aucho shared, “I always tell them (younger players) we must work hard to achieve our common goal, which is qualification now.

“I have been there; I know what it means. Going there for the first time will change their lives, I believe.”

For many of his teammates, Aucho’s words have weight, a source of encouragement and wisdom as they set out to make their own mark in Ugandan football.

Common goal



Yet Aucho is under no illusions about the challenge ahead. “South Africa is one of the best teams in Africa,” he said, “and we respect them.

“But as a team, we have our target and we all know what it means and takes. So we're pushing so hard to ensure we get the needed results.”

While a single point would be enough for Uganda, Aucho and his team are fully committed to fighting for three.

“As players,” he emphasised, “we're going in the game to fight for three points and that's all. Any qualification game is never easy, but it's about us as players to push ourselves.”

The stakes are clear. South Africa must collect two points from their remaining games to guarantee qualification, making Friday’s clash with Uganda even more important.

The reverse fixture between the two ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw in September, setting up Friday’s match as a decisive showdown.

For Aucho, born in Uganda’s eastern district of Jinja some 30 years ago, there could be no greater way to mark his 11th year with the national team than by leading his country to the Promised Land.

Fact file

Name: Khalid Aucho

DOB: August 8, 1993

Place of birth: Jinja, Uganda

Height: 1.80 m (5 ft 11 in)

Position: Defensive midfielder

Current club: Yanga Africans (Tanzania). Since 2021

Former clubs

Jinja Municipal, Water, Simba (UPDF), Tusker, Gor Mahia (Kenya), Baroka (SA), Red Star Belgrade (loan to OFK Beograd, Serbia), East Bengal, Churchill Brothers (India), Makkasa (Egypt)

National team: Uganda since 2013

Uganda Cranes Squad

Goalkeepers: Ismail Watenga (Golden Arrows, South Africa), Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces, Ethiopia), Charles Lukwago, (Venda, South Africa), Mutwalibi Mugolofa (KCCA, Uganda)

Defenders: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (KCCA, Uganda), Kenneth Semakula (Club Africaine, Tunisia), Isaac Muleme (Victoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Geoffrey Wasswa (Coffee, Ethiopia), Bevis Mugabi (Famagusta Anorthosis, Greece), Timothy Awany (Ashdod, Israel), Halidi Lwaliwa (Al Ain SC, Saudi Arabia)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Taddeo Lwanga (APR, Rwanda), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin II, USA), Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa, Uganda), Allan Okello (Vipers SC, Uganda), Travis Mutyaba (Girondins Bordeaux, France), Saidi Mayanja (KCCA, Uganda)