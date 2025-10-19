League now seeks redemption after melee

The tide has finally turned in Ugandan football - and with it comes a long-overdue sigh of relief.

After weeks of tension, boycotts, and fractured relationships, the controversial league format imposed by Fufa was deservedly suspended on Saturday.

What began as a top-down decision quickly spiraled into one of the most divisive episodes in the sport’s recent history, uniting fans, clubs, and stakeholders in rare resistance.

The format’s vague structure and unfamiliar phases confused even seasoned followers of the game and, in the process, dealt a heavy blow to the very heartbeat of Ugandan football.



As the chaos clears, it’s hard to find a single individual or institution that can claim victory. Fufa’s authority has been questioned, club leadership has been strained, and fans were left feeling betrayed.

But amid the wreckage, something greater appears to have been salvaged - hope. Hope that the game still belongs to the people.

Hope that meaningful consultation will return. And hope that this painful chapter, however unnecessary, may just spark the reset Ugandan football desperately needed.

Hard lessons



From the outset, Vipers stood firm in defiance, refusing to honour the new format. They insisted they were fighting for the soul of the game, a message that found resonance across fan terraces and boardrooms alike.

While many clubs reluctantly continued, it was clear the league was headed for a crisis. The resistance crescendo on Saturday afternoon when a visibly deflated Magogo, crestfallen and reflective, admitted defeat.



“We have listened to the clubs and other stakeholders and agreed that we revert to the old format for this season,” said Magogo. “We will go back and make more reviews, further consultations and get back to it next season.”



But even that suggestion - of possibly revisiting the rejected format after testing it in a lower division - came off more like a PR gimmick than a serious commitment.

Many believe it's an attempt to mask the bitter reality: the experimental format lacked a single clear benefit and exists nowhere else in the global football ecosystem.



“We have also agreed that this particular format is tried and tested in a lower league competition, which Fufa will choose, such that at the end of the season, FUFA will sit and analyse its pros and cons,” Magogo added.

Lasting dent



The backlash was always brewing. The infamous Namboole double-header, where Vipers refused to show up against Kitara, symbolized the boiling point.

Empty seats, silent terraces, and boycotting fans painted a grim picture that some believe has cost Ugandan football a generation of supporters - and possibly a few sponsors, too.



Clubs like KCCA and SC Villa, though they played under protest, were not spared either. Financial losses were quietly admitted, especially after KCCA’s matches against Kitara, SC Villa, and Lugazi.

SC Villa, under Serbian coach Zeljko Kovacevic, may be right to blame their poor start on external distractions and internal turmoil from the protest stance.



KCCA reached a new low when they reportedly hired casual labourers to fill the empty spaces left by frustrated fans at Lugogo in their clash with Lugazi. A move that further emphasized how detached the league had become from its most crucial stakeholder - the fan.

Soccer fans hold placards during the Nec vs. Police.





The bitter fallout also exposed deep cracks between Fufa and Vipers, reigniting old tensions between Magogo and his mentor Lawrence Mulindwa (the Venoms boss). Whether this relationship can mend remains uncertain, especially after such a public standoff.

Uncertainty looms



While Fufa maintains the ongoing first round will proceed, followed by a traditional second round to determine the season’s winner by aggregate points, the damage is evident.

The jury is out on whether this turbulent start will destabilize the entire 2025/26 season.



For now, football feels like the winner. Clubs and players, once voiceless, now feel liberated. Fans are smiling again. But the million-dollar question remains: how does Ugandan football move on in harmony from this setback?

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Weekend results

Buhimba Saints 1-0 Kitara

KCCA 0-0 Lugazi

Mbarara City 1-1 Bul

URA 1-1 Express