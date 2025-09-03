League reforms in doubt as UPL clubs pile pressure on Fufa

Uganda Premier League (UPL) clubs have given the latest indication they are not ready to embrace the new league reforms initiated by Fufa following a meeting with the domestic football governing body at the Serena Hotel on Tuesday evening.In a rare show of unity not witnessed over the past decade, the clubs voiced concerns about the timing and implementation of the reforms.Up to 13 of the 16 clubs attended the four-hour meeting with only Buhimba, UPDF and Bul not in attendance.SC Villa's Omar Mandela, Kitara's Deo Kasozi, Nec club chairman Brian Buhanda and Police' s Timothy Halango were all in attendance as Vipers' Lawrence Mulindwa addressed the media after a brief meeting with the clubs."The fundamental issue was the timing of the document before its implementation. There was a lack of consultation, lack of sensitisation and lack of involving different stakeholders,’ stated Mulindwa, also Moses Magogo’s predecessor as Fufa Fufa president."There are so many innovations. Some of them are good but they require time to study and appreciate just like any new thing. This is a fundamental change not something that you can just change in nights. It requires time. I was giving an example of Vat when it was introduced. We saw how people demonstrated but later on after government suspended it and then intensified the program of educating the people, we are staying with Vat and people are paying without any problem” Mulindwa explained.

Fufa president Moses Magogo.

"As chairmen and presidents of the clubs we might understand but what about the other stakeholders. We have already made budgets based on the current format, made work plans and now adjusting within less than a month. It may not be very possible. So those are some of the issues that we raised to Fufa.”Mulindwa says the clubs also disagree with the federation’s stance that clubs will only be able to benefit from Fufa’s Shs3.4b Fufa Competitions Development Fund only if they agree to the new format."Get this money that was earmarked for the new format, put it in the old format then we improve the league,” he reasoned.“And we agreed with them that it is important to have more constructive engagements. And we have agreed that we are meeting by Tuesday next week to finalise whatever we have discussed and what I can assure you we had a very good meeting and hope football wins at the end of the day,” added Mulindwa in a conciliatory tone.“There will be no winner. We won't say the clubs have won or the federation has won. We all belong to one family,” he concludedLike Mulindwa, Fufa president Magogo also painted a positive picture about the meeting."We had a good meeting. It's not easy to have club presidents in the quantities and persons present. The objective was a meeting of minds on different issues, especially the competition reforms in the Uganda Premier League," Magogo, who was the first out of the meeting with his delegation, told the press in a brief interview."People were looking at things from different angles but we reached consensus on three issues. The only issue that remains is about the format and we'll have another meeting on Tuesday.

SC Villa president Hajj Omar Mandela.

As a federation we love engaging, we love listening but we are also very strong on the things that we believe in."We have resolved issues to do with players, gate collections; we have resolved double headers, data collection. The only thing that remains is about the format of the league. And we have actually agreed on how to proceed only that its procedural until Tuesday. "We have listened to the clubs and I can guarantee you we might continue with the format after the Tuesday meeting or not continue with it depending on the outcome of the final consultations that are being made," Magogo further explained.