Lengthy Covid break did Man Utd no favours, says Maguire

Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire reacts after they concede the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 27, 2021. PHOTO / AFP

  • The draw means United are seven points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with two games in hand ahead of Thursday's clash with Burnley at Old Trafford, but Maguire said they would be better after their tough evening at Newcastle.

Harry Maguire said a 16-day coronavirus break had done Manchester United no favours after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Newcastle, leaving them seven points off the top four.

