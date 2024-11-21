Lightning strikes twice as St. Mary’s crowned 2024 Odilo winners

They say lightning never strikes the same place twice, but it did at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru. St. Mary’s Rubaga completed a remarkable double over Rays of Grace to win the 2024 FUFA Odilo Primary Schools Championship.

The Kampala Region school started the tournament by beating two-time winners Rays Of Grace 5-1 and completed with a 2-0 victory over the same team on Thursday.

St. Mary’s that had turned the fans' favourite with their dazzling skills wowed the crowd with a beautiful team move but was stopped after a foul on their lead striker Ramadhan Kato in the 10th minute.

However, Kato stepped forward and curled a beautiful freekick to the top right corner for the opener. He was later crowned the most valuable player of the tournament.

If the first half was a show of their team chemistry then the second was an arrogant show of individual brilliance as Junior Nsubuga embarked on a solo move on the right, slaloming through the green shirts before driving a low shot into the far corner to put the game away.

"It is not easy to play the same team twice and win but we stuck to our plan and were successful on our first appearance in the tournament," Sam Lwanga, the head coach St. Mary’s told Daily Monitor after being crowned winners.

Juma Fazil from the winning team was rewarded the golden glove as Moses Ocen from Vision for Children walked away with the top scorer's boots.

Oasis from Arua staged a stunning second-half show to come back from a goal down to beat St. Catherine Siena from Hoima 3-1 to win the bronze medal.

Musa Rashid had put the Hoima school ahead, but John Machak and Issa Burben fired two stunning long-range thunderbolts in quick succession to take the lead five minutes into the second stanza. Fred Ayikobua then closed the business late in the game.

St. Mary’s and girls' winners Aterai from Soroti will represent Uganda at the 2025 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) next year.

2024 FUFA ODILO PRIMARY SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIP

Final boys ranking

1. St. Mary’s Rubaga (Kampala)

2. Rays Of Grace (Buikwe, Buganda)

3. Oasis (Arua, West Nile)

4. St. Catherine Siena (Hoima, Kitara)

5. Paorihner (Agago, Northern)

6. Green Valley (Shema, Western)

7. Vision for Children (Soroti, N. East)

8. Source Of Hope (Sironko, Eastern)

Thursday results