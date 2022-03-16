Manchester United players vie for the ball with Atletico Madrid players during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England on March 15, 2022. PHOTO/UEFA/COURTESY

|

Soccer

Limp Champions League exit rounds off miserable Man Utd season

What you need to know:

  • Ronaldo's return to the club where he first made his name as a global superstar was supposed to be the difference maker in the bid to challenge again for major trophies.
  • Whether Ronaldo stays for the second year of his contract at United will depend heavily on if they make it into the Champions League next season.

"We are not good enough," admitted Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea when faced with the fact the Red Devils will now go five years without winning a trophy.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.