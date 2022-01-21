Lindelof given time off by Man Utd after home burgled

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof

By  AFP

  • United said they were supporting Lindelof and urged anyone with information to come forward to the police.
  • United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he had given the player permission to miss training on Friday after the "traumatic" incident

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof will miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Ham after his wife and children had to hide from burglars while the Swedish international played in a 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday.
United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he had given the player permission to miss training on Friday after the "traumatic" incident.
"He told me what had actually happened and that this was really a traumatic event, especially for his wife and even the three-year-old son," said Rangnick.
"He said to me that he right now needs to stay at home. He doesn't want to leave his wife and his family on their own, which I can fully understand being a father of two children myself.

