Linglong accelerates SC Villa rebuild with Shs2.7b

SC Villa's lengthy and desperate hunt for a shirt sponsor yielded a five-year sponsorship marriage with Chinese tyre company Linglong worth $750,000 (Shs2.7b) on Thursday.

The exuberance that greeted the signing of the pact at CityOil-Kamwokya gardens said a lot about a colossal club that had at last been oiled to fulfill its on-going staff and administration renaissance.

Jogoo diehards, most in their signature blue and white jerseys, were invited to witness the Chinese tyre manufacturing enterprise commit an annual $150,000 (Shs540m) of the said total package to the club coffers.

Yet it was easy as pie to fathom that Villa president Omar Mandela, the director of Mandela Group of Companies, had tapped from his close business relationship with Linglong Tire chairman Wang Feng to pull off this monumental and hefty investment.

“Linglong has had a corporate friendship with Mandela Group for more than 15 years. The two are not joined for business relations only, we are more than friends, we are family.

“Wang and Omar have a good relationship. We also know SC Villa has a big potential and hope the two parties can bring good luck to each other. Both will work together and achieve better success in the future, ” Cathy Kao, the head of International Business Linglong Tire, who represented Wang, told an elated audience.

Mandela, like the former and current players, coaches, administrators and fans present, were frantically cheering on every moment and their delight was summed up best by SC Villa chairman of the Members' Trust, Gerald Ssendaula, a former Finance Minister and now a senior presidential adviser.

Timely boost

“On behalf of the entire Villa fraternity, I extend our sincerest thanks to Linglong for their commitment to our club that we will play a vital role in our success and growth for the coming years.

“This will make a huge difference, and whoever will come to give us anything, will find us at least somewhere. They have come at the right time," Ssendawula revealed.

He seemed to suggest that much of the sponsorship package will be directed at developing the club grassroots so that they return to the glorious days that saw the Jogoos bag 16 league titles, nine Uganda Cup trophies and three Cecafa championships before hell broke loose about two decades ago.

It was nostalgic listening to Villa fans reminiscing about the good old dominant days with chants and morale boosting songs.

“With this sponsorship, we will be able to improve our youth development program so that we will have another young team.

"It will not only save the future of our club but also empower the next generation of our country's stars because if at club level the football improves it also benefits the national team,” he added.

New era

Among the ongoing structural adjustments that the club has undertaken is the replacement of coach Jackson Magera with Serbian Dusan Stojanovic who will be deputised by former KCCA boss Morley Byekwaso.

With former skipper Gift Fred off to Tanzania and protagonist Charles Bbaale heading to Rwanda, defender Kenneth Ssemakula has been assigned with the duty of leading Stojanovic's troops.