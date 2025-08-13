Lions roar again in Gomba

Kabulassoke grounds were fully alive again as Gomba won their second game of the season as the second round of the Masaza Cup returned over the weekend. The vibe had long been lost and Sunday’s attendance was telling.

The win marks their second of the season and offers a glimmer of hope for the five-time record champions.

Following a barren first half, Robert Ssewanyana gave Gomba the lead in the 64th minute. The victory was sealed nine minutes from time when substitute Murushid Kiyingi completed the job with a decent finish.

"It's the beginning. We know where we stand at the moment. Our next game against Buddu is a win or die affair because if they beat us, our season is mathematically over. We can’t let that happen," said head coach Nasib Mukasa after the game. Mukasa, who strengthened his side with players like Alfred Ejoyi, Joram Kalyesubula, and Kiyingi, said his team was hungry.

The Lions' next challenge comes against Buddu, a team that humiliated them 2-0 in the season opener. Buddu, however, will be coming into this game in mixed form, having lost back-to-back ties against Buluuli.

Peter Ssemyalo scored a brace for Buluuli to complete a home and away victory against the defending champions, with his killer low shot in the 82nd minute sending droves of Buddu fans home from Kitovu Arena in anger.

The stakes are high for both teams in the Bulange Group. Gomba and Busiro currently sit in fourth and fifth place, respectively, with five points each. A win for Gomba against Buddu will be a big boost in their quest to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, a wet Mityana Ssaza pitch saw Ssingo edge Mawogola 1-0 after a defender scored an own goal. The win elevates Ssingo to second place in the Muganzirwazza Group with 10 points, two behind Kyaggwe, who drew 1-1 with Kabula.

In the Masengere Group, Buweekula extended their lead at the top with 13 points after beating Bugerere.

Masaza Cup

Results

Kabula 1-1 Kyaggwe

Buvuma 1-1 Bugerere

Kyaddondo 0-0 Mawokota

Butambala 0-0 Kooki

Busujju 2-1 Ssese

Bulemeezi 0-1 Buweekula

Buddu 0-2 Buluuli

Gomba 2-0 Busiro