Liverpool close gap on Man City, Tuchel slams Chelsea fans for Abramovich song

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp embraces Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on March 5, 2022. Liverpool won the game 1-0. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Even if City beat United, Liverpool have a game in hand to keep the leaders within touching distance as they chase an unprecedented quadruple.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane sealed a 1-0 win against West Ham that moved the Premier League title chasers within three points of leaders Manchester City, while Thomas Tuchel slammed the Chelsea fans who sang Roman Abramovich's name during a minute's applause for Ukraine on Saturday.

