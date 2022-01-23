Liverpool close on Man City as Arsenal draw blank

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho (2R) is congratulated after scoring his team's third goalduring the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in south London on January 23, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Jurgen Klopp's men also have a game in hand to come on the champions and face City away in April with the chance to further reduce the gap.
  • Virgil van Dijk's towering header from Andy Robertson's corner opened the scoring just eight minutes in.

Liverpool kept hope of a Premier League title race alive as a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace cut the gap on leaders Manchester City to nine points, while Arsenal missed the chance to move into the top four after being held 0-0 by Burnley.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.