Liverpool one win away from title, Leicester relegated, Ipswich almost down

Liverpool will have to wait for a few more days to be crowned Premier league champions despite a 1-0 victory at Leicester City after Arsenal kept their slender hopes just about alive with a 4-0 romp at 10-man Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold came off the bench to score Liverpool's winner in the 76th minute at the King Power Stadium to restore their 13-point lead at the top with five games left.

While Liverpool can almost taste a record-equalling 20th English crown, Leicester's defeat confirmed their relegation back to the Championship after just one season.

The Midlands club have now been relegated from England's top flight a record 13 times.

Chelsea secured a massive win in their bid to qualify for the Champions League as they came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage with Pedro Neto scoring in stoppage time.

The win pushed Chelsea above Nottingham Forest in to fifth place, the last spot for qualification to the Champions League, although Forest play at Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

Chelsea have 57 points from 33 games, two behind third-placed Newcastle United and one behind Manchester City. Forest and Aston Villa are level with Chelsea on 57 points.

Wolverhampton Wanderers guaranteed their safety as they beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford. Pablo Sarabia's stunning free kick wrapped up a fifth successive league win, the first time Wolves have achieved that in the top flight since 1970.

Liverpool were wasteful at Leicester with numerous chances going begging and Mohamed Salah suffering a frustrating afternoon including hitting both posts with an early shot.

Salah hit the woodwork again moments before the ball came out to Alexander-Arnold who fired a left-footed shot through the crowd to give his side the points -- ripping off his shirt and celebrating wildly with the travelling fans.

"We just keep going, mentally we're really strong," manager Arne Slot, whose side could be crowned champions if Arsenal lose at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, told Sky Sports.

"They enjoy playing football and it helps when you are playing for something special. Today (Alexander-Arnold) knows when it matters most he can just bring a bit more which is something all the top, top players have."

DISTANT SECOND

If Arsenal avoid defeat by Palace, Slot's side will seal the title if they beat Tottenham Hotspur at home next Sunday.

"We will focus on Tottenham and looking forward again to a home game and I think the stadium will be full," Slot, who can become the first Dutch manager to win the English title, said. "It's a nice game to look forward to."

Liverpool have 79 points with Arsenal a distant second on 66. Arsenal may have their eyes now on a Champions League semi-final against Paris St Germain, but they showed against Ipswich they will not hand over the title to Liverpool.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring early on and Gabriel Martinelli made it 2-0 after a delightful flick by Mikel Merino.

Ipswich were reduced to 10 men before halftime as Leif Davis crudely raked his studs down the back of Bukayo Saka's calf and the second half was academic.

Trossard grabbed his second in the 69th minute and Ethan Nwaneri added a late fourth to leave Ipswich stuck in 18th place on 21 points. They will be relegated if they drop points again or 17th-placed West Ham United pick up one more point from their remaining five games.

Chelsea were heading for a damaging defeat at neighbours Fulham as the hosts led with Alex Iwobi's 20th-minute goal.

Substitute Tyrique George equalised with an instinctive shot in the 83rd minute, his first Premier League goal, before winger Neto swivelled and unleashed a thunderous strike in stoppage time to send the away fans wild.

Manchester United reached the Europa League semi-final with an astonishing comeback win against French club Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday but their Premier League woes returned against Wolves.

They are in 14th place and have now lost eight Premier League home games this season, their most defeats at Old Trafford in a league campaign since 1962-63.