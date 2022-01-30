Liverpool sign Colombian star Diaz from Porto

FC Porto's Colombian midfielder Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring a goal during the Portuguese league football match between FC Vizela and FC Porto at the Futebol Clube de Vizela stadium in Vizela on December 19, 2021. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

  • The 25-year-old Diaz signed a contract till 2027 for a reported fee of £37.5 million ($50 million), with a further £12.5 million in potential bonuses.

Colombian international winger Luis Diaz signed for Premier League side Liverpool on Sunday from Portuguese side FC Porto, which will place further doubt on the future of their Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.
"I'm very happy to sign for Liverpool," he said on Sunday via the club's official Twitter account.

