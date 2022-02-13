Loanee Kaddu still dreams big

Home again. Patrick Kaddu has set himself a target of 15 goals in all competitions this season. He scored his first against URA on February 9, 2022. PHOTO/E. CHICCO

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Prodigal Son. Kaddu who had plundered 32 goals in 64 matches for KCCA in his first three-year spell, chose to return to Lugogo - to start all over again after an ill-fated spell in Morocco and Egypt.

When KCCA striker Patrick Kaddu adeptly flicked the loose ball over the line for his goal against URA on Wednesday at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium, you would deceptively think scoring is the most undemanding thing to do in football.

