LOC assures Ugandans of affordable Chan match tickets

Fans across East Africa can expect pocket-friendly match tickets for the upcoming African Nations Championship (Chan) as the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has pledged to keep prices as low as possible.

Speaking in Kampala on Monday, Dennis Mugimba, Chairman Communications and Signage subcommittee of Afcon/Chan LOC, confirmed that the ticket pricing structure will follow a unique three-tier system, each pegged to the equivalent of one US dollar.

“As the government and organising committee, our aim is not to recover our investment through ticket sales,” Mugimba said.

"We want as many fans as possible to watch and enjoy this tournament live in our stadiums.”

The three host countries — Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania — will adopt the same approach to ensure harmonised, affordable access for all. Final ticket prices will be announced soon ahead of kick-off on August 2.

"To put it into perspective, each of Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will agree on their dollar rate and then agree on the lowest possible amount for ordinary fans, middle-tier, and VVIPs,” explained Mugimba.

Mugimba made the remarks at a Chan media engagement forum in Kampala, where the subcommittee vice chairman Rogers Mulindwa, PR and Communications Manager Mark Namanya, member Ahmed Hussein and ex-officio member William Blick all reiterated the LOC’s commitment to a successful event.

Readiness updates

Uganda, who will host Group C matches, a quarterfinal and third place play-off at Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), is “over 95 per cent ready,” according to Mugimba.

The facility will receive $40,000 (Shs143m) per match day for operations and maintenance from the government.”It is a government facility that makes business. So this is their revenue for maintenance throughout the tournament,” said Mugimba.

LED screens worth $750,000 (Shs2.7b), funded by the Ugandan government, will be installed at Namboole through Caf’s procurement system.

“This is on course and will be completed at least 10 days before the tournament,” Mugimba added. Caf will handle all in-stadium, and partner hotel branding.

Training grounds include Wankulukuku, Kyambogo, Kadiba and KISU, while seven hotels have been identified for teams - among them Serena, Sheraton, Four Points, Hilton Garden Inn and Skyz.

To ease movement, a single East African visa will be issued for accredited journalists covering matches in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

Over 140 vehicles used during the recent NAM summits have also been secured to transport media teams and players, with additional vehicles to be added as needed.

Trophy Tour

Meanwhile, a Chan Trophy Tour will take the plaque across selected regions in Uganda before moving to Tanzania and concluding in Nairobi, where the final will be played.

The official Chan theme song will feature artists from all three host countries. Diamond Platnumz has already been confirmed for Tanzania, while Uganda’s representative is yet to be known.