Local clubs’ muddled preps for resumption

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

The confirmation of March 6 as kick off for the league campaign by the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) has forced clubs to make moves and respond.

While some started training over the weekend without any issues, others have a number of glitches holding them back.

Jinja Hippos

Coach Robert Seguya gathered his team for first time in 11 months. “I have no complaints. I was pleased with what I saw apart from a few individuals who really looked out of shape.

“I gave every player routines to follow then and they have responded well, I have all the players I need and hopefully a good campaign awaits us,” said Seguya.

Warriors

Yet to conduct their first session by press times, coach Gabriel Aredo had voiced concerns over numbers and fitness of his players.

Rhinos

This is another of the Legends-based sides, along with Warriors and Kobs. They were lucky to escape relegation last term.

“We cannot risk training before the union tests players for Covid-19,” said Rhinos’ coach Martial Tchumkam. In addition, they are yet to clear the Shs2m fee for each side to use Legends.

“We do not have that kind of money,” he added. The smart move is to follow the Pirates’ lead and leave Legends. Rhinos have plans to move to Bulindo, 14km from the city centre.

Sadolin Mongers

“I have only about four players who showed up for training,” a frustrated Kigongo Ssebalamu, the Mongers coach, intimated.

“They have all sorts of excuses yet at the end of the day every team has to field a side,” he added after taking the understudies through their paces as seniors stayed away.

Toyota Buffaloes

Buffaloes resumed training on Monday and coach Edgar Lemirigah was happy with what he saw. “We have the numbers because of the man management we employed since last March when the season was called off.

“We kept in contact to make them feel part of the organisation as it was important not to lose touch with them,” Lemirigah noted.

Rams

Richard Lumu, a coach/player at Rams anxiously waited for his players after summoning them to their first session last week. In the end, it was just a handful of them. “I’m a bit worried but hopeful at the same time, many have promised they will show up because we do not have a lot of time until the games begin,” he said.

Makerere Impis

Makerere University side Impis are lucky that the institution has partly opened. It is the available students that have kept coach Emmanuel Katuntu optimistic although he thinks they are running against the clock.

“When the university opened, many of the players returned and we have been working since last week. The league starts in three weeks, which is not enough for us to prepare but we have no option, “he said.

Stanbic Black Pirates

Pirates have stuck with the individual fitness packages recommended from the beginning of the lockdown.

The 2018 champions are yet to train as a unit but plan to regroup towards the end of the week. “Everyone is training on their own. We don’t push anyone because it’s up to them to be responsible and disciplined enough. At the end of the day, it will show on pitch,” said captain Nathan Bwambale.

Betway Kobs

Betway Kobs are on 12 league titles, three short of Heathens on 15. The former dusted their boots with a light session last week and captain Brian Asaba thinks they will get there.

“We are building numbers each session and with time, we shall have a full roster. Most of the guys are not in shape but they have to put in the hard work in the short time left. All sides are struggling to restore normalcy,” Asaba said.

Hima Cement Heathens

Heathens captain Michael Wokorach envisaged uncertainities ahead of the in season. “In November when they handed us the winners’ trophy, I had not seen many of teammates since the league was called off.

“They were in different shapes. I also learnt that some had moved into other things.” Champions Heathens were due to start training yesterday.

URU

Tournament director Robert Bwali says they will only test after sides have submitted their league squads. “We are pushing sides to hand in their squads so the testing can start,” he said. URU also plans to carry out tests every fortnight until the nine week season ends.