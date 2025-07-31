Local 'football generals' take lead at CHAN

As the countdown to the African Nations Championship (Chan) 2024 tournament continues, football fans are not only focusing on the players but also on the masterminds orchestrating their strategies: the head coaches. What makes this edition particularly compelling is the strong representation of local coaching talent.

Out of the 19 participating teams, 16 teams are led by African coaches. This includes the co-coaching setup for Uganda Cranes. Only three teams; Angola, Mauritania and Zambia have non-African head coaches.

Historically, African coaches have proven their worth in Chan. The inaugural Chan title in 2009 was won by DR Congo under Santos Mutumbile, a local coach. Tunisia's victory in 2011 was also orchestrated by an African coach, Sami Trabelsi.

While foreign coaches have certainly had their successes, particularly Javier Clemente with Libya in 2014. The Chan tournament serves as a strong validation for the homegrown tacticians.

Algeria: Madjid Bougherra

Nationality: Algerian

Age: 42 years old

Algeria's Madjid Bougherra

Experience: A former Algerian international, Bougherra led Algeria to victory in the 2021 Fifa Arab Cup. He is known for his tactical prowess and ability to motivate his players. Having previously coached the local-based team, he possesses deep familiarity with the Algerian domestic league players, which is a significant advantage for Chan.

Angola: Pedro Gonçalves

Nationality: Portuguese

Age: 49 years old

Angola's Pedro Gonçalves

Experience: He coaches both the senior national team and by extension, the Chan team. Under his guidance, the U17 team clinched a bronze medal at the Caf U17 Afcon. This will be Gonçalves' second CHAN finals at the helm of Angola. In his previous appearance (Chan 2022), Angola did not progress from the group stage. He has described Group C (which includes Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia and co-hosts Kenya) as the "most competitive" at Chan. He aims to reach the quarter-finals, believing it would be a "fantastic achievement" for his squad.

Burkina Faso: Issa Balboné

Nationality: Burkinabe

Age: 51 years old

Burkina Faso's Issa Balboné

Experience: He successfully guided Burkina Faso to the Chan 2024 finals. This was achieved in dramatic fashion, overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Côte d'Ivoire. Burkina Faso has never progressed beyond the group stage in previous Chan tournaments. This is the primary objective for Balboné and his squad: to rewrite this history.





Central African Republic: Sébastien Ngato

Nationality: Central African

Age: 62 years old

Experience: The only coach in Central African history to lead the country to any continental final tournament, Ngato guided the Central African Republic to their first-ever Chan finals. This was a dramatic campaign, highlighted by a sensational comeback against Cameroon. Despite being CHAN debutants, Ngato has made it clear: "We're not just here to participate." He and his team are aiming to "get out of the group stage and then see how far we can go in the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and beyond."

Congo: Paul Ngatsono

Nationality: Congolese

Age: 68 years old

Congo's Paul Ngatsono

Experience: He was recently re-appointed to this role in June 2025 as part of a major technical overhaul by the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFOOT). Congo has been drawn into Group D, which is considered to be the "group of death." They will face reigning champions Senegal, West African giants Nigeria and Sudan. This is a very tough draw, and progressing from the group stage will be a major challenge.





DR Congo: Otis N'Goma

Nationality: Congolese

Age: 59 years old

DR Congo's Otis N'Goma

Experience: N'Goma has had multiple stints coaching various DR Congo national teams. He previously managed the senior national team from 2009-2011 and also coached the U20 national team from 2014-2016. He has previous experience in the Chan tournament, having coached the Leopards in the 2020 and 2022 editions. In Chan 2020, he led DR Congo to top their group before being narrowly eliminated in the quarter-finals by hosts Cameroon. The 2022 edition was a tougher outing as they failed to progress past the group stages, a statistic he will be keen to change. But he must come from the tough group that also has two-time champion Morocco, Zambia, Angola and Kenya.

Equatorial Guinea: Juan Micha Obiang Bicogo

Nationality: Equatoguinean

Age: 50 years old

Equatorial Guinea's Juan Micha Obiang Bicogo

Experience: Micha has been instrumental in the recent rise of Equatorial Guinean football. He has shown an ability to get the best out of his players and lead them to compete against more established teams. Under Micha's management, Equatorial Guinea has achieved an unprecedented feat, qualifying for three consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournaments (2021, 2023 and 2025). In his Afcon debut as head coach at the 2021 tournament in Cameroon, he guided the Nzalang Nacional the quarters.

Guinea: Souleymane Camara

Nationality: Guinean

Age: 49 years old (born March 17, 1976)

Experience: He has significant experience coaching within the Guinean national team setup at the youth level. He served as the manager for Guinea U17 from February 2016 to June 2018. This experience with young talent is invaluable for Chan. Guinea achieved their best-ever performance in Chan 2020, finishing in third place. While that was under a different coach, Camara will be looking to build on that legacy and potentially go one step further.





Kenya: Benni McCarthy

Nationality: South African

Age: 47 years old

Kenya's McCarthy

Experience: A legend in South African football, McCarthy took the reins of the Harambee Stars in March 2025. Regarded as the greatest South African striker of all time, this Chan tournament will be a significant test for him. His experience working with top managers like Jose Mourinho and Erik ten Hag has likely shaped his tactical approach, bringing a blend of discipline and offensive freedom. He will be aiming for a decent performance on home soil.

Madagascar: Romuald Félix Rakotondrabe ("Rôro")

Nationality: Malagasy

Age: 60 years (born on May 25, 1965)

Experience: Known as "Rôro," Rakotondrabe previously led Madagascar to their first-ever appearance at the Chan finals in 2022. While the public expectation is for Madagascar to reach the final after their bronze medal, "Rôro" maintains a grounded approach, stating the main goal is to advance past the group stage and take it one step at a time. His ability to build a cohesive unit from local players and inspire them to punch above their weight makes him a coach to watch.





Mauritania: Aritz López Garai

Nationality: Spanish

Age: 44 years old (born November 6, 1980)

Experience: López Garai, appointed just over a year ago, will be leading Mauritania into their fourth Chan appearance and his first major continental tournament on African soil. He made a significant statement by eliminating Mali in the qualifying round. He emphasizes building a competitive team with a clear identity, rooted in collective effort, discipline, and national pride.

Morocco: Tarik Sektioui

Nationality: Moroccan (also holds Dutch citizenship)

Age: 48 years (born on May 13, 1977)

Experience: As a player, he is perhaps most famously remembered for his time at FC Porto from 2006 to 2009, where he won multiple Primeira Liga titles and played in the Uefa Champions League. Sektioui has coached Morocco's U19 and more recently, their U23 Olympic team. His role with the U23s is particularly relevant as many players in the Chan squad will likely come from this age group. Morocco has been the most successful country in CHAN history, winning back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2020. Sektioui faces the challenge of maintaining this high standard and aiming to become the first nation to win three CHAN tournaments.

Niger: Harouna Doua Gabde

Nationality: Nigerien

Age: 59 years old (born January 10, 1966)

Experience: Named CAF African Coach of the Year in 2011, Gabde is celebrated for leading Niger to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification in 2012. He also orchestrated Niger's debut appearance in the Chan tournament in 2011, where they reached the quarter-finals. As a Chan veteran, Doula is no stranger to the pressure. This will be his fourth appearance as coach in Chan (2011, 2020, 2022 and now 2025).





Nigeria: Eric Chelle

Nationality: Malian (holds French and Ivorian nationalities as well)

Age: 47 years old (born November 11, 1977)

Role: Also the coach of the senior Super Eagles.

Nigeria's Eric Chelle

Experience: Chelle's appointment as the head coach of Nigeria's home-based Super Eagles just a month before the Chan 2025 tournament marks a significant shift. He takes over after Daniel Ogunmodede guided the team through qualification. Chelle brings a wealth of international experience, having previously managed the Malian national team, leading them to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. His focus will be on quickly shaping the squad and implementing his tactical identity as Nigeria faces tough opponents in Group D, including defending champions Senegal.





Senegal: Souleymane Diallo

Nationality: Senegalese

Age: 34 years old (born December 11, 1990)

Senegal's Souleymane Diallo

Experience: The reigning champions will be looking to their local coach to replicate their success with home-based players. A key challenge for Diallo is that the current squad is largely made up of new faces, with only two survivors (Serigne Moctar Koité and Aboudoulaye Dieng) from the title-winning team of 2022. He has to quickly integrate these new players and build chemistry. He made headlines for excluding Papa Doudou Diallo, the country's top domestic scorer, from the squad.

South Africa: Molefi Ntseki

Nationality: South African

Age: 55 years old

South Africa's Molefi Ntseki

Experience: Ntseki will be looking to build on that momentum and demonstrate the depth of South African local talent in the tournament. He has stated that the team selected for Chan is "mostly composed of the players we started this journey with," indicating a continuity from the qualification phase.

Sudan: Kwesi Appiah

Nationality: Ghanaian

Age: 65 years old

Sudan's Kwesi Appiah

Experience: The experienced Ghanaian coach was contracted in September 2023 to lead Sudan. He has a wealth of experience, having previously coached the Ghanaian national team twice (including leading them to the 2014 World Cup) and also managed club sides like Asante Kotoko and Khartoum.

Tanzania: Hemed Suleiman

Nationality: Tanzanian

Age: 54 years old

Tanzania's Hamed Suleiman

Experience: In addition to being the head coach for Tanzania's Chan team, he has also been the manager of the Zanzibar national team since October 2014. He became the interim manager of the Taifa Stars in January 2024. He served as an assistant coach for the Taifa Stars from July 2023 to January 2024 before taking over as interim head coach. He also coaches the Tanzania U20 team. This will be his first CHAN as a head coach. He previously had Chan experience as an assistant during Tanzania's unsuccessful qualification attempt for the 2016 edition.





Uganda: Morley Byekwaso & Fred Muhumuza

Nationality: Ugandan

Ugandan coaches Fred Muhumuza (left) and Morley Byekwaso. Photos | George Katongole

Byekwaso: A former Uganda Cranes midfielder, Byekwaso has had a decorated playing career and transitioned successfully into management. He guided Uganda's U20 side to a historic Afcon final in 2021 and has led top clubs in Uganda.

Muhumuza: Known for his calm presence and tactical discipline, he is a respected developmental coach. He has earned Coach of the Tournament honours in the FUFA Drum and contributed to domestic success at club level. He complements Byekwaso with a methodical, results-driven philosophy.

Zambia: Avram Grant

Nationality: Israeli

Age: 70 years old

Zambia's Avram Grant

Experience: The experienced Israeli football manager, known for his calm demeanor, will guide Zambia at Chan. He has a vast coaching background, including managing clubs like Chelsea and Portsmouth and will bring a wealth of international experience. Under Grant, Zambia has shown significant progress in their overall play. He has emphasized a more organised game, with better defensive structure and coordinated attacks where the whole team participates.





Previous winning coaches:

2009 (DR Congo): Santos Mutumbile (Congolese).

2011 (Tunisia): Sami Trabelsi (Tunisian).

2014 (Libya): Javier Clemente (Spanish).

2016 (DR Congo): Florent Ibengé (Congolese)

2018 (Morocco): Jamal Sellami (Moroccan).

2020 (Morocco): Hussein Ammouta (Moroccan).

2022 (Senegal): Pape Thiaw (Senegalese).