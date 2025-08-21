Local pride shines as Chan dugout turns African

Uganda’s story at the Africa Nations Championships (Chan) has been one of heartbreak. Six campaigns, four different foreign coaches and not a single passage out of the group stages.

That long-running curse was finally broken on Monday night when the team fought a battle for their lives to come from 3-1 down on the 88th minute to stun South Africa as they topped Group C and progressed to the quarterfinals.

This feat was orchestrated not by a decorated expatriate but by Morley Byekwaso, a former Cranes midfielder turned local tactician.

Even though Uganda Cranes head coach Paul Put has been seen hovering and wandering around the team, it is Byekwaso who has been running the rings on the touchline and is accountable.

His side’s lion-hearted march into the quarterfinals has rewritten Uganda’s script and added weight to a continental debate whether Africa can now truly trust its own.

This year’s Chan is already suggesting that the answer is yes. Six of the eight quarterfinalists are under the guidance of homegrown coaches, turning a competition designed for local players into an unexpected showcase for local brains.

Byekwaso is joined by Tanzania’s Hemed Suleiman and his opposite for the Saturday game Soulleymane Diallo, Tarik Sektioui (Morocco), Romuald Rakotondrabe (Madagscar) and Madjid Bougerra (Algeria) who have engineered fearless football on a stage once thought too big for them.

Diallo is the youngest at these finals at only 34 years old. Ghanaian Kwesi Appiah is in charge of Sudan and South African Benni McCarthy guiding Kenya to complete the roster of indigenous men in charge of the proceedings.

The contrast could not be starker than in Zambia’s early exit, a team coached by Avram Grant. The 70-year-old veteran is rich with European experience that includes guiding Chelsea to a Uefa Champions League final in 2008, coached West Ham and managed Ghana at Afcon. However, that CV proved powerless against African tacticians who were once dismissed as lightweight as Chipolopolo crashed out of their Group A without collecting a single point.

Byekwaso’s achievement carries special resonance for Uganda. He has done what Scotishman Bobby Williamson (2011), Serbian (2014, 2016 and 2023), Frenchman Sébastien Desabre in 2018 and Johnathan McKinstry from Northern Ireland in 2020 failed. He has now turned a fragile side into a unit capable of standing toe-to-toe with the continent’s best.

Byekwaso himself could hardly hide his joy. “If you put on my shoes right now, you’ll feel how good I feel about this. However, there’s still a long way ahead for us to celebrate,” Byekwaso told Daily Monitor on Monday night.

“What we have achieved is because of good coordination, support by everyone, and teamwork. This would not have been achieved without that, but I’m very happy about it,” he added with his words capturing both the relief of ending Uganda’s jinx and the caution that the journey is not over.

Rich history

History itself shows that local coaches have often had the upper hand at CHAN. Since the tournament’s inception in 2009, African tacticians have lifted the trophy in six of the seven editions from Jean-Santos Muntubila’s DR Congo (2009) and Sami Trabelsi’s Tunisia (2011), to Florent Ibengé’s triumphant return with Congo (2016). Morocco’s Jamal Sellami (2018) and Houcine Ammouta (2021) along with Senegal’s Pape Thiaw (2023), proves a clear pattern that Chan glory is most often delivered by coaches who know the continent from the inside.

This can only signal a shift in African football and with better Caf coaching training and licensing, increased exposure and deep cultural connection to their players, local coaches are proving they can outthink and outfight the so-called big names.

If one of them goes on to lift the trophy, it will be a triumph of belief in Africa’s own.

Uganda Cranes coaches at Chan

2011 - Bobby Williamson: 3 matches, 3 losses

2014 - Milutin ‘Micho” Sredojević: 3 matches, 1 win, 1 draw, 1 loss

2016 - Milutin Sredojević: 3 matches, 2 draws, 1 loss

2018 - Sébastien Desabre: 3 matches, 1 draw, 2 losses

2020 - Johnathan McKinstry: 3 matches, 1 draw, 2 losses

2023 - Milutin Sredojević: 3 matches, 1 win, 1 draw, 1 loss

Coaches still at Chan (Quarterfinals)

Morley Byekwaso/Fred Muhumuza – Uganda

Hemed Suleiman – Tanzania

Soulleymane Diallo – Guinea

Tarik Sektioui – Morocco

Romuald Rakotondrabe – Madagascar

Madjid Bougerra – Algeria

Kwesi Appiah – Sudan