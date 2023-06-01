Lonyesi: Confederation Cup spot can mend botched UPL bid

The league and cup double talk is on. Newly crowned StarTimes Uganda Premier League kings Vipers are just 90 minutes away from achieving the historic feat and join the exclusive class of Express, KCCA and SC Villa.

Yet Angelo Lonyesi's Police believe they have the machinery and chance to halt Vipers' march to a maiden double and book the coveted ticket to the next Caf Confederation Cup.

If the Cops surrender to the Venoms on Saturday in the Stanbic Uganda Cup final in Lira, they would watch on as the Caf opportunity is extended to the second placed team in the league - KCCA.

"We didn't reach here by mistake. Police is an experienced team although we missed out narrowly on returning to the top flight league," Lonyesi, who played in the 1992 Uganda Cup (Kakungulu Cup then) final for defunct Dairy as they lost to KCC, told Daily Monitor.

The laidback coach debunked the notion that even if Police won the trophy, they may not be in position to handle the expensive Caf adventure.

"Even if we win, we shall represent the country in Caf because we are an institutional team. This is a glorious chance to show the country what we can do and will also heal our league qualification wounds," he added.

Police came fourth on the Fufa Big League (FBL) table as Kitara, Mbarara City and NEC, in that order, climbed to the table of men.

Guns out

"Vipers are league champions but we are going to show them that we were once Cecafa champions (in 2006). Making the finals motivated our bosses to push us further next season.

They now know we are good enough to beat vipers and I'm glad we don't have any injuries in camp," Lonyesi stressed.

Police lost 1-0 to SC Villa in the 2000 finals and 3-1 to Express in the 2003 final edition but Lonyesi says they will also be inspired by the 2019 scenario when FBL side Proline shocked UPL team Bright Stars at the Masaka Recreation Grounds.

Vipers deputy coach Richard Wasswa acknowledged Police, league winners in 2005 before being relegated in 2022, as a potential banana skin that they don't intend to treat lightly.

"We are playing a team with a couple of experienced players and a wounded side that has been fighting to join the UPL. They have reached here because of hard work so our work is well cut out in the finals," Wasswa said.

He lifts the lead on the X-factor his boss Alex Isabirye brought in camp from March 12 when he replaced Brazilian Beto Bianchi.

"We struggled at the start of this tournament (thriced survived via spotkicks) but we have now regained our belief to win and that is largely due to the positive attitude Isabirye ushered in. His man management awakened the fighting spirit in almost all players and that gives us a firmer hope for a maiden double.

Isabirye, who watered down Vipers' double bid last year while still Bul coach, is now mandated to conjure magic at the Akii-bua Stadium without longtime injury absentees Alfred Mudekereza, Marvin Youngman and Murushid Juuko.



Stanbic Bank Uganda Cup

Saturday at 3pm

Police vs. Vipers, Akii-Bua Stadium-Lira