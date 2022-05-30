Losing sucks, says Talent Bridge coach Ssenfuma

After six rounds of play in the Futsal Super League, Talent Bridge, one of three debutants this season, are bottom of the table with a -14 goal difference.

Yet the team that boasts of talented players is coached by Meddie Ssenfuma, a man with league and the Uganda Cup winners medal to his belt.

Now without a win in six games, Ssenfuma said he was getting frustrated.

“It is really tough to even watch because things are not working our way,” he said after his team swallowed 13 goals in two games on Saturday.

Talent Bridge lost 7-4 to thumping boys Aidenal before another 6-0 loss to KJT.

“It is frustrating because I am a winning coach. I have won this league once and the Uganda Cup too with Kabowa Dream Team. Being in this position sucks. We need to have good players. Every good coach must have good players to implement the game plan,” Ssenfuma said.

He talked of the team falling short of the game dynamics including being fully fit and making quick decisions.

“I am working to improve our strikers because we are too wasteful yet in defence our reaction is poor and the goalkeeping is still poor,” Ssenfuma said.

“We were ill prepared in getting the right players but I’m trying to do my best to pass my energy to everybody who goes on the pitch.”

No thunder in Luzira

Fellow debutants Luzira Thunders are also meekly learning the dynamics.

Head coach Maxwell Okello, also a midfielder for Maroons, says it is up to him to build a strong squad.

“I take responsibility. I must push them to perform better. I am not under pressure but I need to improve the players. Overall I am impressed with the player’s work rate so far. It is a process but we shall get there,” he said.

Luzira is sixth on the eight-team log with four points.

Aidenal leads the table with 16 points with defending champions Park breathing heavily on their shoulders two points behind. Alex Segawa, the head coach of Park, says the best is yet to come.

“It’s not what we want but we are getting there. We’re still work in progress. We are winning because we are putting in work by the time we get to the climax of the league you will see what it means to play Park FC,” Segawa said, stressing the need to work on the conversion rate.

Saturday results

Talent Bridge 4-7 Aidenal

All Stars 3-7 Park

Kisenyi 5-2 KJT

Kabowa 5-4 Luzira Thunders

Aidenal 5-4 Kabowa

Kisenyi 2-2 All Stars

KJT 6-0 Talent Bridge