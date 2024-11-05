Lugazi eager to keep momentum

Buikwe based side Lugazi seems determined to defy the odds by forcing lightning to strike thrice.

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League newcomers, riding high on the foundation laid by trailblazer Oliver Mbekeka, Uganda’s first woman coach in the top-flight division, are rewriting their script.

Mbekeka made waves with her historic victory over Express right in their backyard, setting a daring precedent that continues to inspire the team.

Now, as assistant coach to Steven Bogere, she remains a key figure in Lugazi’s ascent. With two hard-fought wins under their belt, Lugazi is gearing up to prove that their rise is no mere stroke of luck.

Wednesday's encounter with Wakiso Giants at Wakisha Grounds offers a fresh chance to break past their current 11th place.

Sitting on eight points after seven matches, they are hungry for a third consecutive win that would not only boost their position but also cement their reputation as giant slayers.

Ssemugugu's moment

Much of Lugazi’s firepower rests on the reliable shoulders of striker Sam Ssemugugu, whose recent performances have breathed life into their attack.

Known for his aerial prowess, Ssemugugu’s decisive header against the Red Eagles at Nakivubo Stadium was a testament to his knack for clutch moments.

Last week, he capitalized on defender Ibrahim Kiyemba’s error at Najjembe Stadium, securing a gritty 1-0 victory over Nec that sent a clear message about Lugazi's resilience.

Alongside Ssemugugu, the attacking trio of Rogers Adriko and Freedom Mungudit promises to keep Wakiso Giants' backline on their toes.

This clash is tailor-made for neutrals and purists alike, as Steven Bengo’s Purple Sharks - sitting just below Lugazi on the table with an identical eight points - are known for their crisp, crowd-pleasing brand of offensive football.

All said, Wakiso’s potent attacking arsenal led by Hassan Ssenyonjo, David Bagole, Tevin Kyeyune, Marvin Oshaba, and Herbert Asiimwe has the skill and vision to dismantle Lugazi’s defence, reminding them just how fragile their ascent could be.

Barracks invasion

Elsewhere, it is shaping up to be a razor-thin contest between Mbarara City and UPDF, who lock horns at Bombo Barracks.

With both teams tied on nine points, the eighth-placed Ankole Lions and their tenth-placed hosts are ready for a fierce battle.

Led by coaches who take no prisoners, both sides are primed to fight tooth and nail for a much-needed boost in the standings.

Mbarara City Coach Livingstone Mbabazi is eager to put the sting of their recent 3-1 loss to second-placed Vipers behind him and return to winning ways.

Across the pitch, UPDF’s Paul Kiwanuka is still reeling from his side’s crushing 5-0 defeat to SC Villa at Wankulukuku on Friday - a performance he should erase from the Soldiers' memory as quickly as possible.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Wednesday's fixtures

Wakiso Giants vs. Lugazi, 4pm