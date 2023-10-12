Lugazi test Police’s early promotion credentials

Lugazi’s Coach William Kyeswa has promised to unleash a tactical battle against Police when the two sides meet in the betPawa Big League on Thursday in Lugazi.

The two sides are among the four who are yet to test defeat, with the Cops enjoying the breeze at the summit after three matchdays. Both haven’t dropped a point yet, while Lugazi is the only other side besides Mbale Heroes that has not yet conceded a goal in the league.

Lugazi has played only two games but sits second behind Police with six points. Kyeswa has studied his opponent very well after three games and promised to unleash an antidote to counter their style.

“We have to manage the spaces very well and tame their wingers because Simon [Mugerwa] loves to play on the wings and then deliver the balls to their lead striker, who is dangerous as well,” Kyeswa told Daily Monitor ahead of the game.

His counterpart Simon Mugerwa says his troops will accord the necessary respect to their opponent but stick to their original strategy to win the game.

“We expect them to be very competitive because they haven’t lost a game and are at their home ground. We respect them because they brought in some good players during the transfer but we have our own plan for the season, which we shall stick to,” He said.

In Bugembe, Jinja North United welcome the blue wave as Mbale Heroes visit. Despite showing good signs during the preseason, Jinja North is trapped in the red zones without a win while Asaph Mwebaze’s Heroes are fresh from winning their first game on Monday.

BETPAWA FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Thursday fixtures – 4 pm

Kataka vs. Kiyinda Boys - Mbale Stadium

Kigezi Homeboyz vs. Kyetume - Kabale Stadium

Young Elephant vs. Blacks Power - Nwoya

Jinja North United vs. Mbale Heroes - Bugembe

Kaaro Karungi vs. Calvary – Ibanda