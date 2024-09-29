Lugogo rivals KCCA, Nec lay down the marker

As the saying goes, well begun is half done, and that can't ring truer this StarTimes Uganda Premier League season.

After three matchdays have unfolded, KCCA and Nec - two sides sharing Lugogo Stadium - have laid down a marker, bossing the summit of the table and showing no signs of slowing down.

With form and composure on their side and a strong foothold in the race, whispers are growing louder that the eventual league champions could very well emerge from the MTN Omondi stadium.

Hussein Mbalangu's Nec, currently topping the table with a perfect nine points from three matches, are showing no signs of letting up.

They are gearing up to face the once-mighty Express that is now in free fall. With confidence running high, the league leaders are poised to devour their struggling opponents and further cement their status as serious title contenders.

Abdallah Mubiru's KCCA, after three matches of torment at the hands of Kitara, finally broke their curse in emphatic fashion on Friday at Lugogo.

The commanding 2-0 win, with Derrick Nsibambi and Saidi Mayanja delivering the goals, not only ended their miserable run but also served as a bold statement of intent.

With that well orchestrated victory, they went a distance in silencing any remaining doubters, proving they have both the grit and quality to mount a serious title challenge.

Mubiru on the wheel

With seven points in the second position, Mubiru is far from complacent, promising even more in the next two games against less daunting opposition - Soltilo Bright Stars and UPDF.

The soft spoken gaffer has made it clear that merely winning isn’t enough; he wants his side to dominate with precision and deliver an attractive, crowd-pleasing brand of football.

"We are not yet there but we are trying. We created some chances and converted two but we can get better. We are on the right track.

"The organisation towards the end, game management, clean-sheet and creating more chances are some of the benefits we can take from this game," Mubiru revealed.

Dead man sitting. Kavazovic is under pressure.

Meanwhile Brian Ssenyondo's Kitara looked completely disjointed, a shadow of the fearsome force they were last season.

Out of ideas and lacking cohesion, their lauded stars - Denis Omedi and Jude Ssemugabi - faltered under pressure.

Eccentric Ssenyondo, known for his bold predictions, developed feet of clay when it mattered most, unable to rally his side in the face of adversity.

Bengo's giant strides

Third placed Wakiso giants, with seven points, have also emerged as a surprise package, boasting two wins and a draw.

Much of their success is owed to their budding coach Steven Bengo, whose influence is clearly visible on the pitch. A former gifted playmaker at SC Villa, KCCA and Express known for his graceful and purposeful style, he now demands the same from his squad.

With his philosophy taking root, the Purple Sharks are quickly becoming a favorite among neutrals and football purists alike, drawn to their fluid and intelligent play.

Villains no more

Reigning champions SC Villa find themselves in fourth place, and after a mixed start to the season, they bounced back with a gritty 2-1 win over last season's bridesmaids Bul at Wankulukuku.

The Jogoo's performance proved that Morley Byekwaso's charges are far from a spent force, showing flashes of the form that brought them glory.

However, the result also highlighted Bul's ongoing meltdown, with Abbey Kikomeko's side now winless in three matches and languishing in 12th place.

Kavazovic under pressure

Trouble is brewing in the Vipers' paradise, heavily favored to clinch their seventh title at the season start - thanks to their big transfers and deep pockets.

With only one win and a disappointing draw against league newcomers Lugazi — the pressure is piling on their Serbian coach Nikola Kavazovic.

Struggling to assemble a cohesive squad, his failure to deliver results has him walking on thin ice.

With his axe-happy bosses known for their impatience, few would be shocked if the exit door swings open for him sooner rather than later.

On Saturday at Nakivubo, URA was held to 1-all draw by Livingstone Mbabazi's Mbarara City in a game marred by officiating mess while Express and Maroons laboured to a dour draw at the same venue.

