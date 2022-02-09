Lukaku ends drought as Chelsea reach Club World Cup final

Chelsea's forward Romelu Lukaku (C) reacts after scoring the opening goal during the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup semi-final football match between Saudi's Al-Hilal and England's Chelsea at Mohammed Bin Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, on February 9, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Chelsea's club-record signing had failed to score in five games before arriving in Abu Dhabi, and the Blues are looking for the 28-year-old to find his best form in the second half of the season

Romelu Lukaku scored a much-needed goal as Chelsea beat Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 1-0 on Wednesday to advance to the Club World Cup final against South American champions Palmeiras.

